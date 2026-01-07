Texas A&M Earns Visit From Top Transfer Portal Offensive Tackle

The transfer portal window brings with it chaos for some, and for others, the opportunity to rebuild into something special. For Texas A&M football, it has luckily been the latter for the most part with key additions on both sides of the ball.

However, there's one position group that will need all the help it can get, which is the offensive line. Already losing the right side of the line with Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Chase Bisontis to the NFL Draft and most likely linemen Trey Zuhn III and Dametrious Crownover as well, the Aggies need to restock their protectors of quarterback Marcel Reed.

With that said, North Carolina State offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak offers stability, experience and most importantly, dependability on the line after garnering All-Conference honors in three years with the Wolfpack. Now in the transfer portal, A&M has earned a visit from the big man.

Joining the Maroon Goons?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (55) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The self-proclaimed "Maroon Goons" protected Reed for the better part of the entire 2025 season, as the young passer was the first Aggies quarterback to play through the whole season since 2020. The latest iteration of the A&M offensive line showed flashes of the dominance of the COVID year's dominance, a unit that allowed just seven sacks all season.

The addition of Peak into the fold would allow the Aggies to have a proven starter anchoring their line, while young, talented linemen such as Lamont Rogers would have the chance to develop into the future of the program.

Peak has the desired frame for a Southeastern Conference offensive lineman, weighing in at just about 300 pounds and standing at six-foot-four. The Maroon and White will need a player of his caliber to keep up their push for the College Football Playoff, and depth at the offensive line will always be essential.

Playing the left tackle position is among the most important in all of the offense, as being a blind-side blocker comes with it a very high level of responsibility. Starting a true or redshirt freshman is always an option, but today's day and age, grabbing a proven starter can cut out the guesswork.

That is where Peak comes in, and having already snagged LSU starting lineman Coen Echols out of the portal, the Aggies are looking to stay hot on the portal recruiting trail. Time will tell, however, if A&M is able to draw him away from programs such as Alabama and Oregon.