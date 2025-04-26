Carolina Panthers Select Texas A&M Aggies EDGE Nic Scourton in NFL Draft
Once a sack leader with the Purdue Boilermakers, Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton will now show the NFL what he's made of.
With the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected the Bryan-College Station native, a cornerstone of the Aggie defense in Mike Elko's first year as the A&M head coach.
After recording 22 tackles and two sacks in 10 games with the Boilermakers as a freshman reserve, Scourton burst onto the scene, leading the Big 10 with 10 sacks and also scoring 50 tackles, including a career high 33 solo tackles.
Scourton would then return to his hometown of Bryan, transferring to Texas A&M, where he would tally 37 tackles, five sacks, and would force a game-sealing fumble in the Aggies' win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has compared Scourton's style of play to current Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the reigning sack leader in the NFL, and with the volume of sacks that Scourton secured at the collegiate level, this shouldn't be surprising to anybody.
Scourton has also received praise for his heavy hand work and efficient rushing skills, as well as his overall power and quickness in transition, allowing him to be a dominant pass rusher and also be able to drop back in coverage if need be.
With their drafting of Scourton, the Panthers should see an upgrade in both tackle and sack production, as Scourton was a key piece in the Aggie defense under defensive coordinator Jay Bateman that allowed 135.2 rushing yards per game in 2024.
With Carolina, he will have a chance to make an instant impact on a team with a bevy of young talent.