Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart Joins Dark Horse Contender in Final Mock Draft
Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart has great NFL potential, but like many prospects before him, he will need the right situation around him to realize that potential.
Stewart is a freak athlete for his size, but the main knock against him is his lackluster production, as he had just 4.5 sacks in three years at A&M. Granted, he played in a system where sacks were not the be all and end all, but NFL teams will definitely want to see his sack totals rise regardless.
In The Ringer's Todd McShay's final mock draft, Stewart lands in one of the best situations he possibly could, coming off the board at No. 11 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.
"I’m hearing that the 49ers don’t view offensive tackle as their most pressing need with the 11th pick. Instead, there’s a belief they want to address the defensive front here," McShay wrote. Stewart is an excellent run defender with the traits to develop into a high-impact pass rusher, along the trajectory of guys like Rashan Gary and Travon Walker. Playing opposite a master technician like Nick Bosa would accelerate Stewart’s development."
The 49ers have had a very good pass rush over the past several years, with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa leading the charge. However, he's almost completely by himself now, as other strong pass rushers like Leonard Floyd, Arik Armstead and more have gone elsewhere over the past couple of years.
Still, the foundation that helped those players develop into quality pass rushers is still in place, and Stewart could very much benefit from it. He clearly has the raw attributes to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, he just needs the right coaching to bring out his potential.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT in Green Bay, Wisc., and not too long after that, Stewart should be the first Aggie and one of the first edge rushers off the board.