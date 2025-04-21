Texas A&M Aggies Star Shemar Stewart Named Best NFL Draft 'Fit' for Intriguing Team
NFL Draft week is here, as we are now just days away from the Tennessee Titans officially being put "on the clock." Which means for Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart, the wait is almost over as he is expected to hear his name called at some point on Thursday night.
That expectation has been reinforced via the mock drafts, where many have Stewart going as early as within the first 10 picks. If that is indeed the case, and Stewart goes within the top-10, according to Pro Football Focus, it means he won't be landing with the team that is the best "fit."
In a recent article, PFF's Mason Cameron listed the "first-round fits" for every team, in which the Arizona Cardinals were paired with the Aggies' star edge rusher.
"Stewart’s scheme versatility, size and length make him an ideal fit for Jonathan Gannon’s defense," Cameron writes. "While his production hasn’t always jumped off the stat sheet, he has the tools to become a disruptive presence across multiple alignments. His strength at the point of attack stands out — he posted an 88.2 run-defense grade in 2024 — and that ability could earn him early snaps in Arizona."
However, just because Stewart is the best "fit" for the Cardinals, it doesn't mean that they will land him. As things stand, the Cardinals have the No. 16 overall pick, which might be just out of range to land the Aggie edge rusher.
Since his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Stewart has seen his stock go as high as the top-10 in mock drafts. That is despite the fact that he finished his three-year career at Texas A&M with just 4.5 sacks.
However, mock drafts have indicated that NFL teams are willing to look past that after he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard-dash time, while showing off his 40" vertical jump, and 10' 11" broad jump in Indianapolis.
At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Stewart can be described as a "freak" prospect. His athletic traits are elite, which is why his performance at the Combine garnered a comparison to current Cleveland Browns star and Texas A&M legend Myles Garrett.
While the wait to see if Stewart can live up to that high comparison will take a few years. The wait to find out where and when he'll be taken in the NFL Draft is soon coming to an end.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay. Where Stewart recently revealed that he will be in attendance for with his family.