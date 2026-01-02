Texas A&M Emerges as Contender for Top Transfer Portal Safety

With the transfer portal fully underway, the Texas A&M Aggies are firmly in the race for a plethora of elite talent across the nation as Mike Elko and his staff look to reload key positions ahead of the 2026 season.

One of the more intriguing names linked to Texas A&M is Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard. According to Pete Nakos of On3, Elko’s Aggies are among the teams in contention to land the veteran defensive back, who quickly became one of the most productive safeties in the Big 12 this past season.

Texas A&M isn’t alone in the pursuit. Tennessee Volunteers are also reportedly in the mix, as head coach Josh Heupel looks to overhaul a secondary that struggled mightily throughout SEC play.

Who Is Tawfiq Byard?

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) prepares to pull in a interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Byard checks the physical boxes that staffs covet at the safety position. During his lone season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Byard led the team with 85 total tackles while adding eight tackles for loss, one interception, and four passes deflected.

To put that production into perspective, Byard recorded 20 more tackles than Texas A&M’s leading tackler in the secondary, Marcus Ratcliffe, and 23 more than fellow starter Dalton Brooks.

Byard earned All–Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, with his standout performance coming against the Houston Cougars, where he tallied 14 tackles, half a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. Prior to his time in Boulder, Byard transferred from South Florida, where he enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign after redshirting as a freshman. That season, he posted 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and an interception.

Where Tawfiq Byard Fits in Texas A&M’s Secondary

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in a interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Simply put, Texas A&M is depleted in the secondary.

Longtime Aggie Bryce Anderson recently entered the transfer portal, while veterans Will Lee III and Tyreek Chappell are moving on to the next stage of their careers. While Brooks and Ratcliffe return after combining for 127 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss, there are still significant question marks surrounding depth, physicality, and consistency.

Those concerns were magnified by A&M’s struggles against the run last season. The Aggies surrendered over 130 rushing yards per game, but the issue became glaring late in the year. In losses to Texas and Miami, A&M allowed a combined 393 rushing yards, a breakdown that directly contributed to both defeats.

Byard would immediately address that weakness. Safeties play a crucial role in Elko’s defensive structure, particularly when it comes to fitting the run and limiting explosive plays at the second level. With his proven tackling ability and willingness to play downhill, Byard may be one of the best available portal options to bring much-needed stability and edge to Texas A&M’s defense.