Texas A&M Emerges as Leader for Florida State WR Commit

The Texas A&M Aggies have had no shortage of success in the 2027 recruiting class, and that could continue in the foreseeable future.

Texas A&M is already in line ton finish with the No. 1 overall class in the 2027 cycle but that's hardly stopping the Aggies from potentially even more talent to the group.

In fact, a flip candidate has emerged for Texas A&M as the college football season gets underway.

Texas A&M "Team to Beat" for Florida State WR Commit Za'Kari Johnson

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M is viewed as the current recruiting leader for Florida State wide receiver commit Za'Kari Johnson, per reports from Steve Wiltfong of Rivals. He reclassifed from 2028 to 2027 this past summer, allowing him to potentially join the Aggies' freshmen class as soon as next seson.

"Texas A&M is definitely the leader right now in this recruitment," Wiltfong said. " ... Texas A&M is the one to beat for Za'Kari Johnson moving forward. I think it's just continuing to build the relationship and making sure on both sides that Texas A&M is right."

A product of Miami Carol City in Opa Locka, FL., Johnson committed to Florida State in July, but he visited Texas A&M for the season opener against Missouri State and reportedly loved what he saw.

"Blown away from the minute he arrived in College Station for that atmosphere at Kyle Field," Wiltfong said. "Getting around that staff, this program that made the College Football Playoff last year and hosted a home game. Texas A&M is the one to beat for Za'Kari Johnson moving forward. I think it's just continuing to build the relationship and making sure on both sides that Texas A&M is right."

“Currently committed to Florida State - but Texas A&M is definitely the leader right now.”@SWiltfong_ says Texas A&M is trending for a flip 👀



MORE: https://t.co/unQNng2uv3 pic.twitter.com/OOdyVqbhvV — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) September 9, 2026

It's not often you hear a team is in the unquestioned lead for a player currently committed elsewhere but it just shows how poorly things are headed at Florida State under head coach Mike Norvell combined with with the impressive momentum Texas A&M has put together on the recruiting trail.

These two factors could be leading to an important commitment flip in Texas A&M's favor.

Time will tell if Johnson ends up flipping his commitment but it feels safe to say that Texas A&M would be the team to win him over.

"I love where the Aggies stand right there for Za'Kari Johnson," Wiltfong said.

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