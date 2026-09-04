Texas A&M Can Accomplish Something It Hasn't Done Since the 1990s

As simple as it sounds, the main thing Texas A&M must do this fall to prove they are fully back is to consistently win games and shine every time they are on the national stage.

The Aggies have not won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons since 1994, when R.C. Slocum and the A&M “Wrecking Crew” defense were running things in the Southwest Conference while winning double-digit games four years in a row.

If Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his current rendition of the Aggies are going to break the three-decade trend of not consistently winning in Aggie Land, they must win at least seven SEC games this season.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, this is a feat they have only done twice since joining the SEC in 2012 as they pulled it off last season and during the COVID season of 2020 under Jimbo Fisher.

With games against six top-25 teams on their SEC schedule this year, winning over ten games will be extremely difficult, but it is possible with a talented quarterback like Marcel Reed returning.

Here's how Texas A&M can win double-digit games in back-to-back seasons for the first tim since 1994:

Must Protect Kyle Field

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs deep during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

During the heyday of the Aggies’ Southwest Conference championship era, Kyle Field was considered one of the toughest stadiums in nation to play at for opponents. Fast forward to today, despite still being a hard place to play at the mystique of Kyle Field has worn off in recent years and opponents don’t fear coming to Aggie Land.

With big SEC games against Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas along with a non-conference showdown against Arizona State on deck, protecting Kyle Field is a necessity to the formula for the Aggies to win double figure games and return to the CFP this season.

In seven home regular season games last season, Reed and company scored 31 points or more in six games while going undefeated at Kyle Field for the first time since 2020. Going forward this must become the norm for the Aggies as consistently producing offensive explosions and winning big games at home is a major part of the formula to regaining the mystique Kyle Field had in the 90’s while laying the foundation to winning double figure games yearly.

Beat SEC Rivals

With this being the first season of the SEC protected conference opponents schedule, it will be imperative for the Maroon and White to consistently beat Texas, LSU and Missouri on a consistent basis going forward. Winning games against these built-in rivals will give the Aggies the momentum needed to consistently break the double figure win mark while giving them a big boost on the recruiting trail no matter the cycle.

Last year was a prime example as Elko and company went 2-1 against the built-in rivals by beating LSU and Missouri on the road before getting bopped by Arch Manning and the Longhorns in Austin while racking up an 11-1 regular season record. This spring, Elko and his staff were able to bottle up that momentum to produce a Top 10 recruiting class.

Despite Texas coming to College Station this season, A&M will have the difficult task of repeating the feat of winning in Baton Rouge and Columbia again this year,

For years to come, beating these three perennial opponents is a must if A&M wants to win double figure games on a consistent basis.

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