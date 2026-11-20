Though the 2026 season has already proven to be a massive disappointment for weeks now, the Texas A&M Aggies are finally doing it.

At long last, Mike Elko is making the move that fans have been waiting for. Texas A&M is expected to bench quarterback Marcel Reed against Oklahoma on Saturday and give Brady Hart his first-career start, per reports from On3.

Texas A&M's offense hit a new low in last week's loss to Tennessee. Reed was benched for Hart late in the game, though it hardly made a difference.

As a result, questions lingered about who would get the start against Oklahoma. Now, that move is all but official.

This season, Reed has gone 160 of 287 passing for 1,712 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions along with 80 carries for 206 yards and three more scores.

Marcel Reed's Texas A&M Career Might Be Over

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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This move by Texas A&M might signal the end of the road for Reed, who has one year of eligiblity left. He could come back to College Station as a backup but it appears likely that the Aggies will target another starting quarterback in the transfer portal, leaving Reed stuck with the decision to leave or sit on the bench.

Reed has been with the Aggies for four years. He looked like a potential Heisman Trophy finalist last season as he led Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff, but there were some concerning signs late in the season.

Unfortunately, Reed took a massive step back in 2026 and never found any sort of rhythm, to say the least. Even with a pair of elite receivers in Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton, he has had no success as a passer this season.

It's not all on him though. The hire of offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins proved to be a mistake by Elko, and it's come back to bite Texas A&M in a major way.

The Aggies have a 4-6 record and are 1-6 in SEC play. Texas A&M's only wins have come against Missouri State, Arizona State, Arkansas and The Citadel, which all have a combined record of 17-24.

It's clear Texas A&M has problems that extend beyond the quarterback. Regardless, a chance had to be made, though many fans would have liked to see it come much sooner.

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