Texas A&M vs Oklahoma Final Score Predictions: Who Wins and Why?
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Texas A&M travels to take on Oklahoma as two old rivals meet for the first time since the 2013 Cotton Bowl.
Head coach Mike Elko's Aggies will take on head coach Brent Venables' Sooners. Both schools are searching for a win they can build on, and what better game than one where two former Big 12 members clash again?
With the game 24 hours away from kickoff, here is what the Texas A&M Aggies ON SI staff believe will happen the first time these two teams meet as SEC members.
Aaron Raley
Texas A&M’s struggles on the road have been tough to watch this year, and though they take on a wounded Oklahoma team, the Aggies are equally as hurt.
Not to mention, the Sooners have defeated two straight ranked SEC teams in a row, and John Mateer has actually looked pretty good. These are not equating a victory for the Aggies in Norman, unfortunately, and they go winless away from Kyle Field in 2026.
Oklahoma 24, Texas A&M 17
JD Andress
The Oklahoma defense is nearly on the same level as Tennessee’s and because of that, it's hard to imagine the offense finding any sort of rhythm once again.
Oklahoma 27, Texas A&M 10
Noah Ruiz
A stoppable force (Wiggins-coached offense) meets an unmovable object (stout Oklahoma defense). Assuming the Aggies trot Marcel Reed out there, a single Sooners’ touchdown could seal the game. But maybe a new quarterback could equal two touchdowns and a field goal. Oklahoma is the only team that rivals the A&M offensive struggles.
Texas A&M 17, Oklahoma 14
Kolton Becker
Texas A&M needs this win to remain bowl eligible, and Oklahoma needs it to keep building for next year. Neither offense has lived up to the hype.
This game comes down to two things. The first is running the football. The second is having the defense rise to the occasion and make those game-changing plays.
The Aggies have struggled to shut down opposing teams' best wide receiver, and Oklahoma has had some tackling issues. Both teams also haven't been able to establish the run game as they'd like, so it boils down to that.
Based on how this season has been trending, it doesn't seem like the Aggies would win a game like this, but I have a gut feeling it could happen, so I'm giving Elko & Co. a shot at pulling off the upset.
Texas A&M 27, Oklahoma 23
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Kolton Becker is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies and Houston Cougars On SI from Port Lavaca, Texas. He is a graduate from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural communications and journalism and a minor in sport management. As a former sports reporter with TexAgs and The Battalion, he has covered Texas A&M football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, track & field, cross country, swim & dive and equestrian. In his spare time, he loves to hunt, fish, cook, do play-by-play announcing at high school sporting events, spend time with family/friends as well as be involved with his local church.Follow kolton_becker