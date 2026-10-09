Texas A&M Faces a Defining Moment in Its Season Against Missouri

It's no secret that Mike Elko's third season as head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies hasn't exactly gotten off to the start that many were anticipating.

After a shocking loss at home to the Kentucky Wildcats, just their second home conference loss under Elko, and an embarrassing road loss to the LSU Tigers, the Maroon and White were able to get back on track with a win in College Station last week over the Arkansas Razorbacks to bring their record to 3-2 on the year.

Now, they hit the road again, hoping to prove that the win over the Razorbacks was a sign of a turnaround for the team instead of a one-and-done occurrence.

Time to Wake Up

Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's win over Arkansas was a much-needed silver lining in the Aggies' 2026 season, and it was a turnaround that the 12th Man was waiting to see from the team after the iffy start to the campaign.

But, with all due respect, it was Arkansas.

The same Arkansas that didn't win a single conference game last season.

And now they're about to come face-to-face with a Missouri team that handed out an absolute beating to a No. 8 Florida team while holding their Heisman Trophy-contending running back to just 13 yards on 12 carries.

Texas A&M has blown out the Tigers in their past two meetings, but that doesn't mean a thing now.

Last year, the Tigers came into the contest essentially on one leg, as starting quarterback Beau Pribula went down with a dislocated ankle two weeks before and true freshman Matt Zollers was given his first collegiate start, and it went about as well as you could imagine against a stout Texas A&M defense, resulting in a 38-17 Aggies win.

But this is a much different Missouri team than what Elko's men saw 11 months ago, and Austin Simmons has shown that he is the real deal at quarterback for the team, throwing for 1,287 yards, 13 touchdowns, and not a single interception up to this point.

After only securing three interceptions all of last year, the Aggies have already exceeded that number at this point in the season, securing number four when Dalton Brooks picked off KJ Jackson last week in the win over the Razorbacks.

Of course, the last time the Aggies went on the road against a team named the Tigers, it was quite a forgettable night, but a second straight win in Columbia over Missouri this year could prove that last week's win over Arkansas was not just a fluke, but the genesis of a turnaround that could keep Texas A&M's College Football Playoff chances alive.

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