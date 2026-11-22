To say this season hasn't gone how the Texas A&M Aggies would have hoped would be an understatement.

Fresh off a 2025 historic season that featured the school's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Aggies are now set to miss a bowl game for the first time since 2022, and the first time in the Mike Elko era.

It's a significant step-back for a program with high expectations, and now leaves more disappointment than anything with one more week to go in the season.

A Nightmare Season

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) (not pictured) during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season was historic in many ways in College Station, and in a way, the 2026 season has been as well, just not for any of the right reasons. Reloading the roster after losing critical pieces was always going to be a tough task, but a solid job in the transfer portal made things slightly more optimistic heading into the year.

Unfortunately, nothing panned out, and quarterback Marcel Reed had a miserable season, looking like a shell of himself from a year ago. That, combined with a struggling offensive line and a first-year offensive coordinator and nothing went right on that side of the ball.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The losses were tough to swallow, with many of them not competitive in the second halves of games, leaving the program with more questions than answers as the weeks went on.

This marks the first time since 2022 that the Aggies will miss a bowl game, after going 5-7. Perhaps even more concerning, if the Aggies don't win in the final week of the season, it will be the first time the program hasn't hit the five-win mark since 2008.

A Chance to Play Spoiler

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With everything said, and despite all the shortcomings the Aggies have seen this year, there is still one major opportunity for the Aggies to ruin someone else's season. Much like last year, when the Aggies were the top team, the Longhorns won the Lonestar Showdown, but this time, the Aggies could play spoiler against their bitter rivals.

While it will be a massive uphill battle, that option is still on the table. With the Aggies hosting in College Station as well, and one of the toughest environments behind them, anything could be possible, and if you ask fans, they might even tell you a win against the Longhorns is better than a bowl game.

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