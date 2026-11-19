The Texas A&M Aggies have already lost several receivers to injuries, and another could be unavailable for Saturday's trip to Norman.

After a rough passing performance against Tennessee, Texas A&M could use just about any encouraging news on offense. Wednesday's injury report provided a mixed bag.

Wide receiver TK Norman was listed as questionable on the SEC's initial availability report ahead of Saturday's trip to Oklahoma. Six Aggies have already been ruled out, including three other receivers, leaving Mike Elko with more problems at a position that's taken its fair share of punishment this season, starting when Terry Bussey went out with a season-ending injury in the early goings of the campaign.

This week's injury report just several days after Texas A&M's 22-7 loss to Tennessee, its third consecutive defeat. The Aggies now need to win their final two games, starting thsi weekend against Oklahoma, just to reach bowl eligibility.

Texas A&M Injury Report vs. Oklahoma

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out: WR Terry Bussey, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR Kelshaun Johnson, OL Blake Ivy, OL Trovon Baugh, DT Landon Rink

Questionable: WR TK Norman

Norman left the Tennessee game with an ankle injury and didn't come back into the contest. The sophomore has 15 receptions for 226 yards in 10 appearances, numbers that take on greater significance when the Aggies are running short of healthy options.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"TK will be touch and go all week, we'll have to wait and see kind of where he's at," Elko said Monday.

Bussey and Ivy have long been ruled out for the season, while Bethel-Roman and Johnson remain unavailable. Starting offensive lineman Baugh is also out, another blow to a unit that has struggled throughout the Aggies' disappointing campaign.

At least Mario Craver is absent from the injury report. Elko said earlier this week he had no reason to believe Craver would miss Saturday's game.

A Difficult Trip to Norman

Nov 7, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables talk before the game by the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma has won two straight games ever since letting go of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and replacing him with former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The Sooners' season has gone from an impending disaster to a sudden ray of wonderful light, something the Aggies wish would happen to them sooner rather than later.

There's no denying that this is a must-win game for Texas A&M, especially if the team wants to make a bowl. It'll be a tough task to crack this Oklahoma defense, one that will make this struggling Aggies squad fight for every inch of grass.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. CT Saturday in Norman. ESPN2 will televise the game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.