Texas A&M's season is objectively lost. Nothing has gone right for the Aggies, whose 4-7 record somehow fails to capture just how miserable 2026 has been. The offensive production has been terrible, the vibes might be worse, and some of the biggest bright spots have come from the 12th Man continuing to show up at Kyle Field despite everything happening on the field.

There is, however, one thing left on the schedule that could make the whole experience a little sweeter.

Texas enters Friday's rivalry showdown at Kyle Field at 9-2, with a trip to the SEC Championship Game and a favorable College Football Playoff position still on the line. Georgia has clinched one spot in Atlanta, and the Longhorns could claim the other with a victory over Texas A&M and some help elsewhere. A loss would eliminate Texas from the conference championship race and complicate its playoff ambitions, though would not eliminate it entirely.

For a Texas A&M team with no postseason berth to chase, ruining the Longhorns' plans would be a satisfying consolation prize.

One Last Chance for the Aggies to Make Some Trouble

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas A&M hasn't beaten Texas in 16 years, dating to a 24-17 victory in Austin in 2010. At Kyle Field, the drought stretches back 19 years, when the Aggies defeated the Longhorns 38-30 in 2007. Since the rivalry returned as an SEC matchup, Texas has won both meetings, leaving the Aggies searching for its first conference victory over its oldest enemy.

A win Friday wouldn't turn an awful season into a good one, nor would it erase the four-game losing streak that has pushed the out of bowl eligibility.

But there would be something satisfying about sending Texas home with its championship plans in pieces, especially when the Longhorns have so much more to lose. Bragging rights don't come with a trophy, but they would give Texas A&M fans something to enjoy after months of frustration.

The unfortunate problem is that the Aggies would still have to score points, something they don't really know how to do at the moment.

As such, there's little evidence to suggest Mike Elko's team is capable of pulling off the upset, and pretending otherwise would be insulting to anyone who has watched the past two months. Still, the Aggies have one chance to turn a dreadful season into a miserable holiday weekend for their biggest rival.

It probably won't happen. Imagine the reaction in Austin if it does.

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