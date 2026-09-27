Texas A&M Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against LSU

After dropping a week three contest at home, the Texas A&M Aggies were hitting the road for the first time this season, looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss.

Traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, a program that the Aggies have found plenty of success from recently, looks like the perfect opportunity for the program to prove they are still a legitimate threat for the season.

Unfortunately, it was the Tigers who came out on top in this one after dominating for a 35-6 win. So after the second straight loss, where does some of the stock in the Aggies' position group land now?

Marcel Reed - Stock Drops

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like it gets to a point where Reed's stock can only go so low, but the performance against the Aggies might have been his worst of the season. He finished 10 or 26 in the air, throwing one interception in the game.

His accuracy problems continued; he was unable to hit wide-open receivers when it mattered, and his happy feet kept him from scanning the field at times. It is unclear how long his leash is, but Reed continues to hurt the Aggies struggling offense, rather than helping them.

Offensive Line - Stock Drops

The rebuilt Aggies offensive line continues to be a problem for an offense that has no identity or any sense of rhythm. The group allowed four sacks and seven tackles for loss, with Reed having to run for his life on multiple plays.

For as much as Reed has struggled this season, his inability to stand tall in a pocket has played a big part in it.

Defensive Front - Stock Drops

Elko is known as a defensive guru, and part of his unit's success begins on the defensive front. That is a group he takes pride in and knows is the driving force of their success. While the group is being rebuilt for this season, they continue to struggle to make a significant impact in the game.

Tigers' quarterback Sam Leavitt was playing through an injury with limited mobility, yet the Aggies' defensive front was unable to bring him down for a sack in the contest. They added three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries, but were unable to get the big hits when they needed them the most.

Finding a way to establish their will on an offensive line will make a major difference for the rest of the year.

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