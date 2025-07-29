Texas A&M Five-Star Recruiting Target Closing in on Decision
Mike Elko and his recruiting staff have been absolutely dominant this offseason, recruiting the 2026 class. The Aggies currently sit at No. 3, behind Georgia and Southern California, as they have had one five-star, 21 four-stars, and five three-stars commit.
The Aggies are trying to add Anthony "Tank" Jones to that list, the 6'4 240-pound edge out of Mobile, Alabama. Jones currently ranks as the overall No. 1 prospect in Alabama and the overall No. 4 edge according to 247 Sports.
Jones recently announced that he will be making his decision "either this week or next week."
Anthony "Tank" Jones Down to Three Finalists
As a five-star recruit with many opportunities, Jones has narrowed his choices down to Oregon, Alabama, and Texas A&M. Jones has recently made official visits to all three schools, his most recent on June 20 in his home state, visiting the Crimson Tide.
Texas A&M had two edges declare for the NFL Draft, as they both signed and have already started their professional career. Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart were both outstanding on defense, recording 68 tackles between the two of them, which is certainly a loss for the Aggies.
The Aggies currently have eight edges on the roster returning from the 2024 season, including Albert Regis, Cashius Howell, DJ Hicks, Rylan Kennedy, Jadon Scarlett, Kendall Jackson, Soloman Williams, and Trey Jones III.
While returning eight players, the Aggies have also grabbed Tyler Onyedim, Dayon Hayes, T.J. Searcy, and Sam M'Pemba out of the transfer portal, Elko also has depth in five four-star freshman heading in.
With a deep roster full of edges, this may cause Jones to look elsewhere, although with his talent as a five-star, if he works for a starting spot and proves himself, he will get it. Just over three hours away from his hometown, Mobile, sits the University of Alabama, a football magnet.
In better news for Jones, Alabama currently has four edges on its roster, yet it includes three five-stars, LT Overton, James Smith, and Yhonzae Pierre.
His other school of choice, Oregon, has a lot of underclassmen on its roster, which would make for a more difficult journey for him to prove himself and see the field.
Out of his top three schools, they are all great programs, yet it will be interesting to see what school gets lucky with the five-star recruit. Whether it be Alabama in his home town state or he makes a leap to either Texas A&M or Oregon, Jones has a bright future of football ahead of him.