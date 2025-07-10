Texas A&M Five-Star Target Lamar Brown Announces Commitment
After a busy June, programs across the nation hosted dozens of prospects each weekend on visits. It seems July is set to be an action-packed month as well. Now, it won't be because of visits; rather, many of the top-ranked uncommitted prospects are making decisions.
One of those is five-star athlete Lamar Brown, who announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers live on ESPN2. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native will be staying home and going to the school in his backyard. He chose the Tigers over schools like Texas A&M, Texas, and Miami.
The decision to remain in his home state does not necessarily come as a surprise in the grand scheme of things within his recruitment. Being from Baton Rouge, LSU had long been viewed as the favorite to land the highly-rated athlete.
Aggies Late Surge Falls Short
Yet, the perception that LSU had been the favorite throughout the process isn't true. Rather, in the weeks leading up to Thursday's announcement, it was the Aggies who had seemed to be a team on the rise.
They hosted Brown on an unofficial visit for the annual Maroon and White spring game. That was before he made the trip back in June for his official visit.
It was after that official visit that a report revealed that the Baton Rouge native was planning on cancelling his scheduled visit to LSU. Which would have indicated that the Tigers were out of contention. However, that never ended up happening, as a day later, Brown ended up deciding to take the visit to LSU, and now that decision proves to have been consequential.
Brown is the nation's No. 15-ranked player in the 2026 class per 247Sports. His scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks states that Brown projects on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," Brooks writes. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."
While losing out on Brown stings, the Texas A&M recruiting class still boasts plenty of momentum, even if they've had two high-profile targets spurn them, in Boobie Feaster and now Brown. They still boast the No. 3 class with 24 commits.
The Aggies will kickoff the 2025 season on August 30th when they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.