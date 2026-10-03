Texas A&M Football 4 Most Important Players Against Arkansas

After getting outscored by 39 points in their first two SEC games of the season, Texas A&M will be looking for a much-needed win over rival Arkansas at Kyle Field Saturday night. Arkansas heads into Aggie Land feeling good after getting things back on track by beating Tulsa 34-6 at home last weekend.

A loss by the Aggies will seal their fate as the most disappointing team in 2026 after beginning the season ranked in the top 10 with high expectations. Here are the five most important players the Aggies need to produce if they want a win and to get out of the cellar of the SEC standings.

Marcel Reed

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that if Texas A&M is going to get things back on track, their senior signal caller Marcel Reed must step up and play somewhat near the level he played at during his breakout junior campaign. Reed has been so inefficient this season that currently the worst-rated passer amongst SEC starting quarterbacks through four games.

For A&M to beat Arkansas, Reed must play his most efficient game of the season and use his arm and legs to beat a physical Razorback defense. After averaging 41 yards a game on the ground last season, Reed has been very reluctant to run this season, as he has run for more than 20 yards in a game only once this season.

This weekend, Reed must use his legs as a weapon, regardless of whether his passing game is clicking or not, to make an Arkansas defense that has given up an SEC-high 11 touchdown runs pay. A&M needs Reed to be the difference-maker he was in 2025, not the confused, inconsistent player he’s been so far in 2026.

Rueben Owens II

After entering the season with high hopes, A&M senior running back Rueben Owens II, like most of his teammates, has been somewhat of a disappointment this season. Owens, who has three career 100-yard rushing performances, must find a way to produce more than his season-high 77 yards on Saturday if the Aggies plan on beating the Razorbacks.

Explosive runs by the talented senior will be much needed as he enters Saturday’s tilt with only two explosive runs so far in the short season. A&M needs Owen’s to eat up yards on the ground and move the chains to help their sputtering offense, which hasn’t scored more than 21 points in either of their two SEC losses.

T.J.Searcy

Despite coming into the season with only five career sacks, many people expected a lot of big things from A&M’s senior defensive lineman T.J. Searcy. Although Searcy is yet to make the impact many anticipated and comes into Saturday’s game against Arkansas with only one sack to his name, a productive game from him will give the Aggies defense the dominant presence they are lacking.

Through two SEC games, A&M’s defense is giving up an embarrassing 457 total yards a game and has yet to record a sack. This is a far cry from last season, when the Aggies had one of the most productive all-around defenses and were near the top of the national leaderboard in sacks.

A big performance by Searcy is much needed, as he has the skill set to be the dominant force to give Arkansas problems up front.

Mario Craver

Despite being the Aggies’ most explosive receiver, Mario Craver has yet to make the impact many in Aggie Land felt he would make over the offseason.

Craver must become a focal point of A&M’s offense against Arkansas if it wants to change their offensive results. When activated, Craver gives the Aggies a big-play threat who can score from anywhere on the field and will be a major threat to Arkansas's shaky secondary.

If A&M can run their passing through Craver and, in return, he produces his second 100-yard receiving day of the season, the odds go up for them getting a much-needed win Saturday night.

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