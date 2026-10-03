Five Things That Will Decide Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Put simply, Texas A&M football is in trouble and is still in must-win mode for the remainder of its 2026 campaign. Two early and embarrassing losses to Kentucky and LSU to start its Southeastern Conference slate have dropped its margin of error to zero, and a change has got to come against Arkansas.

Quarterback Marcel Reed has played some of his worst football since becoming the Aggies' full-time starter and against the Razorbacks' defense, he will have to find his groove, or perhaps a change at the QB1 spot could be imminent. But that's getting too far ahead, and there's yet to be a snap played in the camo-clad Kyle Field.

Therefore, A&M will need plenty to go right to convince others and itself that it's on the path to success, but what exactly are the steps to getting things heading in the right direction, and what's most crucial to getting the job done? Here are five things that will tell the tale of a rivalry matchup against two old Southwest Conference foes.

1.) Can Marcel Reed finally get it together?

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting with the most glaring of the issues, Reed has simply got to do more and better if the Aggies are to take their first SEC victory. In his second year at the helm of the offense, Reed has seemingly regressed as he struggled to find his footing in 2026, barely throwing for over 100 yards against LSU rendering the offense's production to just two field goals.

If A&M is to get back on track, it will need Reed to do the same against a team he has successfully dealt with the last two years. Arkansas has had trouble containing dual-threat quarterbacks, and while the Aggies would love to see Reed scramble for first downs and touchdowns, there's an immediate need for him to get some rhythm passing.

It will be an interesting sight to see when the Aggies square off against their old foes in Kyle Field for the just second time since 2012, but Reed is in the spotlight and he's got his job on the line. The only question is, how will he respond, especially with such vocal support from his coach?

2.) A scarmbled offensive line

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) blocks as Missouri State Bears defensive end Jalile Elliott (10) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be unfair to attribute all of Reed's inefficiency solely to him, as his protection in the pocket has certainly diminished after losing four NFL-caliber offensive linemen in this last draft class. The lone returning starter and center, Mark Nabou Jr., has kept strong in protecting his quarterback, but a mix of transfers and developing talent have kept Reed on the run at times.

To combat this, starting right tackle Wilkin Formby has been moved to guard to make room for former five-star prospect Lamont Rogers to get starting reps, and the shift has been in an effort to maximize protection for the Nashville native. While no means the top sacking threat in the SEC, Arkansas has some imposing defenders hungry to corral Reed, and if they can be kept at bay, there's a strong chance of an A&M victory.

3.) Wreck the homecoming

Sep 5, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) during warmups prior to the game against the North Alabama Lions at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in 2022, then-head coach Jimbo Fisher gathered the highest-ranked recruiting class in college football history to A&M and in 2026, the Aggies don't have much to show for it. From discipline problems to NIL scuffles, many of the top-ranked players went to play elsewhere, including Arkansas' leading receiver Chris Marshall.

Supposed to be one of the most potent wide receiver duos alongside now-Oregon pass catcher Evan Stewart, Marshall had a falling out with the Aggies and spent the 2023 season out of Division 1 until making his comeback with Boise State and now with the Razorbacks. It's been four years since Marshall stepped foot on Kyle Field, and he will be hungry for a breakout game.

His 473 receiving yards are 383 more than the next leading receiver for the Hogs, and if the Aggies can keep him from taking over the game, then there won't be too many options left for the visitors to get some traction going.

4.) The run game...is it still Rueben Owens's stage?

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apart from a few flashes here and there, running back Rueben Owens has been part of the steady decline that is the A&M run game. There has been a certain juice missing for the Aggies since running back Le'Veon Moss exhausted his eligibility, and they are left looking for an answer.

Well, luckily for the Maroon and White, they have a pair of true freshman stars in Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards who have shown signs of being the next lethal duo in College Station. Not to mention the two-way ability of a healthy true sophomore Jamarion Morrow. The only catch? They need to play. If the Aggies can finally get these dynamic runners going, then perhaps the RB1 role can shift, Reed will have some pressure off of him and A&M can beat Arkansas.

5.) Who is going to step up?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory (3) and wide receiver Tk Norman (18) celebrate during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General questions like this are more applicable than one might think when a team is stuck at a 2-2 record, especially with a struggling adversary coming to town. The Aggies are down but not out of the SEC race, but a loss to Arkansas would pretty much put the nail in their coffin if another tremondous blunder were to happen.

Therefore, they require someone to be that X-factor on offense or defense, get that crucial catch or tackle, and reenergize a fanbase that is already rolling back into the same "Battered Aggie Syndrome" relapse. There was a tangible identity to the Aggies last year but in 2026, there's yet to be any consistency to warrant putting a tag on anything.

With that in mind, what is A&M in 2026? What is it capable of? Were these last two weeks duds, or are they a telling story of the fact that this team is just not good? It's hard to get all those answers, but a few will have to be addressed, and if half of them can be on against Arkansas, then maybe there's a chance to know who the Aggies are.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.