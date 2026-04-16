Texas A&M Football Announces Spring Game Rosters

As we reach the midway point of the football offseason, many schools are gearing up for or have already had some form of intersquad scrimmage during spring camp in 2026 so far.

For Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, their game takes place this Saturday at Kyle Field in the annual Maroon vs. White game as the teams are split into two and the 12th Man gets a look at how the returning players have fared in spring training as well as the freshmen and transfers.

Now, just two days out from said game, we now know who is going to be on who's side as the two sides do battle Saturday.

Rosters Revealed For Texas A&M Spring Game

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Team Maroon, who will be coached by associate head and running backs coach Trooper Taylor, will feature four-star freshman recruit Helaman Casuga as the starting quarterback.

Casuga, who committed to Texas A&M in October 2024, led Corner Canyon High School to a 12-1 record and a Utah 6A state championship on the gridiron while throwing for 3,487 yards and 37 touchdowns, while running for 567 yards and 10 more scores.

The 2026 Maroon & White Game Rosters pic.twitter.com/HZkBnaY1nq — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 16, 2026

Fellow backup quarterback Brady Hart joins the newbie on the Maroon team, with other notable names on offense including running back Rueben Owens II, wide receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman and Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton.

Maroon's defense includes transfer cornerback Tawfiq Byard as well as five-star recruit Brandon Arrington, with defensive tackle DJ Hicks and linebacker Daymion Sanford headlining the veterans.

Team White, headed by defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, features starting quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver on their side, one of the nation's most dangerous tandems to start out last season.

Freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory, who has been catching many's attention through the spring since his arrival in College Station, will also be alongside the starting quarterback in Saturday's contest.

In the backfield sits the younger starters with Jamarion Morrow and KJ Edwards, the No. 3 running back in the 2026 class, set to take carries.

Veteran Mark Nabou Jr. anchors down the offensive linemen, while edge rusher Marco Jones and safety Marcus Ratcliffe headline the returning players on the defensive side.

Both teams have some notable names under the "not active" section of their rosters, with Maroon having wide receiver Terry Bussey and defensive back Dezz Ricks as inactive, with the White listing defensive backs Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks, and Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III all as no-goes for the scrimmage.

The game is scheduled to take place at 11:00 AM this Saturday, April 18.

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