Texas A&M Football GM Earns Impressive Honor
Texas A&M football underwent a significant cultural shift between the regimes of former coach Jimbo Fisher and current head coach Mike Elko.
Since Elko took over, the Aggies already have a bowl appearance, a top-three recruiting class and are showing no signs of slowing down on the recruiting front. While coach Elko can take a lot of the credit, one man behind the scenes is getting the recognition he deserves.
Texas A&M general manager Derek Miller was named a top general manager in college football by CBS Sports, the team announced via X on Monday morning.
Derek Miller’s Impact on Texas A&M
Miller got his start in college football when he joined LSU as an assistant director of player personnel from 2014-17. He had a brief stint with USC in 2016, where he played a major role in running back Ronald Jones’ collegiate career, who ranked among the top-five all-time in rushing yards with the Trojans. During Miller’s first four seasons, he was an integral part of three consensus national top-five recruiting classes.
In 2018, Miller made the move to his hometown of Bowling Green, where he held the role of director of football operations and player personnel from 2018-19 before taking over general manager duties in 2020. With the Falcons, he led the recruiting efforts through identification, evaluation, acquisition and visit planning. He also took on a lot of the front-office roles with the team before leaving for ECU in 2021.
In 2022, Miller joined Elko’s staff at Duke and has been with the head coach ever since. As general manager, Miller helped Elko earn the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year award and take Duke to back-to-back bowl games. After Elko took the head job at Texas A&M, Miller followed shortly behind and helped bring in players who were dedicated to a culture of grit, relentless effort, integrity, now and dependability. With the Aggies, Miller plays a major role in recruiting, much like what he had at Bowling Green, USC and LSU. The Fightin’ Farmers currently hold the No. 3 2026 recruiting class and the No. 20 class very early on in the 2027 cycle, put together by Elko and Miller.
The Aggies are set to host the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30 to kick off the 2025 season. A&M has some new firepower on offense, partially due to Miller, that it is ready to showcase to the 12th Man.