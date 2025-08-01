Two Texas A&M Players Set Up For A Record Season
After making some important moves in the offseason, Mike Elko and his staff seem to have secured their QB/WR duo in Marcel Reed and KC Concepcion. After losing its top four wide receivers to the transfer portal and eligibility, Texas A&M picked up Concepcion in the transfer portal, which is a huge win.
One of the biggest stories for the Aggies this offseason was picking up Concepcion out of the transfer portal, the incoming junior from NC State. Concecpion was lights out for the Wolfpack as he was tabbed ACC Rookie of the Year as well as Offensive Rookie of the Year after an incredible freshman season.
The Aggies lost four wide receivers coming into the 2025 season, two of them due to eligibility, and two of them transferring out. Noah Thomas, the Aggies' top receiver last year, has turned in his maroon and white for Georgia red and black, while Cyrus Allen is headed to Cincinnati.
The other two Aggies, Jabre Barber and Jahdae Walker, finished their careers as Aggies, as they were both seniors and graduated after the 2024 football season.
Behind the ball this year is Marcel Reed, the redshirt sophomore who split time with Conner Weigman last season, who has now moved on to the University of Houston. With the confidence of Reed behind the ball, the Aggies are set up for a great season.
What To Expect From The Duo
Last season, Reed was extremely comfortable on his feet as a rusher, yet he spent time this offseason working on his passing. While he threw for 1,864 yards last year, he had a 61.3 completion percentage, which ranked 11th in the SEC.
"I feel like I've had tremendous growth in my passing this offseason," Reed said. "You know we've had some great receivers come in, and you know just having the O-line that we have, the running backs that we have, they've made it a lot easier for me to be able to sit back there and make these throws."
While Reed will certainly continue to use his legs this season, considering his speed and field awareness, I think it's safe to say that we can expect some more passing from him this season, especially to Concepcion.
If Reed and Concepcion can continue to make progress on their routes, with their combined speed and field awareness, any defense that faces Texas A&M this season will have their hands full with the two of them.