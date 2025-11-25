Mike Elko Gives Cryptic Injury Update on Texas A&M Stars vs. Texas Longhorns
The undefeated No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are all but confirmed to take part in the 12-team College Football Playoff after the conclusion of the regular season, but one more big obstacle stands in their way, a No. 16 Texas Longhorns team with everything to gain and nothing to lose.
Texas A&M and Texas are set to meet in Austin Friday night in the first Lone Star Showdown at DKR since 2010, and you can believe that both teams will be equipped with as much firepower on offense and defense as they can possibly have.
The only question, especially in A&M's case, is whether or not some of those pieces on offense will be suited up and on the field, and head coach Mike Elko hasn't exactly been an open book to read regarding the situation.
Will Le'Veon Moss Play Against the Texas Longhorns?
During his weekly press conference on Monday, Elko was questioned about running back Le'Veon Moss, who has been sidelined for the past month with an ankle injury, and whether he would be available for the rivalry game on Friday.
Elko's response, as per usual when dealing with injuries to his player, wasn't exactly in-depth.
"Uh, we'll see," said the second-year coach. "Probably not, but we'll see."
This isn't the first time that the A&M senior running back has dealt with injuries in the latter part of a season, as he suffered a torn ACL last year against the South Carolina Gamecocks, prematurely ending his junior year of play with the Aggies.
And when Elko was hit with a follow-up question about updates on running back Rueben Owens and wide receiver Mario Craver, his response was no more detailed than to that of Moss' status.
"Those guys are awesome," Elko simply said, drawing a small chuckle from the media room at Kyle Field.
Rueben Owens was slightly banged up during the game against South Carolina but was back the following game last weekend against the Samford Bulldogs.
As for the star wideout in Craver, he surprisingly appeared on the SEC injury report ahead of the South Carolina game, but still played and recorded one catch for six yards in the comeback win.
However, Craver did not play a single down against Samford, though he was still spotted dressed in full pads on the sideline during the first half of the contest.
If there's one thing Mike Elko knows how to do, it's keep the 12th Man on the edge of their seat. Our advice? Just wait for the SEC injury reports to come out during the week and then see if they're on the field in Austin Friday.
The Aggies and Longhorns kick off Friday night at 6:30 PM.