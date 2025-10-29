Texas A&M Had Surprising Player in Spotlight vs. LSU Tigers
Texas A&M football has long benefited from strong efforts from its running backs, with names like Trayveon Williams, Isaiah Spiller and De'Von Achane keeping the flow of rushing talent straight out of College Station and into the NFL.
However, each running back had to start somewhere, each having to go through a true freshman season that had its up and downs. And for running back Jamarion Morrow, it has been a whole lot of ups so far in his first season in Aggieland.
Against LSU, Morrow was an instrumental part in the Aggies rewriting history and seizing victory where many a team before them fell short. The young rusher has made an instant impact since coming over from Memphis, Tennessee and became the first true freshman Aggie running back since Achane in 2021 to have a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game.
The Next Big Thing?
With running back Le'Veon Moss sidelined for the past two games, the rest of the rushing depth has had to step up in their lead back's absence, and they have thus far delivered in their responsibility. Morrow has played a strong complement to running back Rueben Owens II, racking up 50 total yards against the Tigers this past Saturday.
He scored his first touchdown through the air, taking an entourage of offensive linemen Mark Nabou and Chase Bisontis with him into the end zone. His first touchdown as an Aggie was through the air too, as he was wide open and alone against Florida when he hauled in pass from quarterback Marcel Reed.
When the time comes that Moss moves on to the NFL, the Aggies will be glad to have Morrow working in the backfield as one of the Southeastern Conference's premier backs. A two-way back is the key to developing a prolific offense, and Morrow is the man for the job.
When adding Morrow into the mix of an already dynamic offense of wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, there's no telling where the unit can carry forward towards. The Aggies have scored over 30 points in seven of their eight games, with six of those games hitting the 40-point mark.
Each player has been ready to step up when their number has been called, with Morrow being no exception. With a bye week coming and a chance to settle things down for a moment, look to Morrow to come into the matchup with Missouri recharged and ready to continue an tear in the SEC.