Kickoff Time Announced For Texas A&M vs. Missouri in Week 11
For the second straight game, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Tigers, though this time it's the ones out of Missouri as they finish out their string of road games for the time being in the 2025 season.
Monday afternoon, the time was announced for the game's commencement, and a 2:30 PM CT kickoff time was put in play for the game, which will be broadcast on ABC.
Texas A&M currently rides an undefeated 8-0 record, the only unbeaten SEC team, while the No. 19 Missouri team sits on a 6-2 record, fresh off of a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt after a Hail Mary attempt for Mizzou finished just one yard short of the goal line.
Texas A&M: The "Tiger Kings"
Texas A&M and Missouri both joined the Southeastern Conference in the 2012 season, and since then, the Aggies have narrowly held the lead in their somewhat of a rivalry, winning three of the five games that the two schools have played each other in, and lead the all-time rivalry with a 10-7 record.
Texas A&M's last visit to Faurot Field came back in the 2021 season and resulted in a 35-14 win for the Fightin' Farmers after running back Isaiah Spiller dashed the Tiger defense for 168 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Zach Calzada connected with wideout Ainias Smith for two additional touchdowns.
The most recent contest between the two teams that occurred last season again resulted in a beatdown from the Aggies, despite the Tigers holding a No. 9 ranking and the Aggies barely in the list at No. 25.
Then-quarterback Conner Weigman showed that he was still capable of leading the Aggie team to success, completing 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards, while Le'Veon Moss made fools out of the team's run defense in the form of a 138-yard performance that also brought along not one, not two, but three rushing touchdowns, including a 75-yard dash to the house to open up the second half of play.
The Maroon and White threw a shutout through the first two and a half quarters, until quarterback Brady Cook found Theo Wease Jr. for a 59-yard score, and a garbage time field goal with 10 seconds left in the game were all the offense that the Tigers mustered in their trip to College Station last year.
However, the Tigers will have a weapon this year that they did not possess last year, running back Ahmad Hardy, who transferred over to Columbia this year from Louisiana-Monroe after putting up a 1,351-yard freshman season last year, and he currently leads the SEC in rushing after eight games with 937 yards.