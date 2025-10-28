Texas A&M Makes Emphatic Statement To Hold Firm Atop SEC Power Rankings
Even amidst a phenomenal start to the season, many Texas A&M Aggies fans were still waiting for the other shoe to drop due to years of past struggles. "Battered Aggie Syndrome," as it's called.
However, Saturday showed that this year may just be different after all. The Aggies marched into Baton Rouge and proceeded to beat the doors off of the LSU Tigers, 49-25 in prime time. They pulled away decisively in the second half and handed the Tigers a loss so bad that it cost head coach Brian Kelly his job.
After that performance, it's only right that the Aggies reclaim the top spot in our SEC power rankings.
1. Texas A&M Aggies (8-0 Overall, 5-0 SEC)
Last Week: 2
Week 9 Result: 49-25 win at LSU
The Aggies made a case for themselves as not just the best team in the SEC, but possibly the best in the country as well. Even when they trailed going into halftime, it still felt like they were in control the whole time, and they showed it by scoring 35-straight points coming out of the break. Mike Elko deserves all the credit in the world for having his team in the national championship conversation in just his second season.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0)
Last Week: 1
Week 9 Result: 29-22 win at South Carolina
The Crimson Tide are world-beaters at their best, but quite vulnerable when they're off their game. They showed that again by getting into a dogfight with lowly South Carolina. They were able to escape with a road win, and perhaps a bit of a letdown was expected after four-straight wins over ranked opponents, but the Crimson Tide know they must be better going forward.
3. Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
Last Week: 3
Week 9 Result: Bye
The Bulldogs enjoyed a well-earned bye week ahead of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against Florida.
4. Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 9 Result: 34-26 win at Oklahoma
For a while, it looked like this game was going down a similar path to the Rebels' loss to Georgia the week prior, as Oklahoma came back to take a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter. However, Lane Kiffin's team stood tall in the face of adversity this time, outscoring the Sooners 9-0 in the fourth quarter. The defense certainly bended in the fourth quarter, but crucially, it didn't break.
5. Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1, 3-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 9 Result: 17-10 win vs. Missouri
The Commodores continued their dream season with a gutsy win over the Tigers after stopping their Hail Mary just short of the goal line. One would've liked to see a little more control from Vanderbilt after Missouri lost its starting quarterback to injury, but this is undeniably a season to celebrate in Nashville.
6. Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 3-2)
Last Week: 8
Week 9 Result: 56-34 win at Kentucky
The Volunteers bounced back in a big way against lowly Kentucky, with Joey Aguilar throwing for 396 yards and three touchdowns and three different receivers passing the 100-yard mark. They may still have an outside chance of making it to Atlanta if they run the table, but dropping their two biggest games of the season definitely hurts.
7. Texas Longhorns (6-2, 3-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 9 Result: 45-38 win at Mississippi State
One can say what they want about the Longhorns, but they undeniably have resolve. Steve Sarkisian's team erased two 17-point deficits in the fourth quarter and stunned Mississippi State for a second-straight overtime win. The Longhorns could, and should, be a lot better, but they're tough to bring down.
8. Oklahoma Sooners (6-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 9 Result: 34-26 loss vs. Ole Miss
The Sooners have now lost two of their past three games after a 5-0 start, and their offense has lost a lot of its shine. John Mateer was pedestrian against Ole Miss, and outside of a 65-yard run by Xavier Robinson, the ground game couldn't do much either.
9. Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 7
Week 9 Result: 17-10 loss at Vanderbilt
Coming inches away from tying the game on a Hail Mary is painful, but what really hurts for Missouri is losing starting quarterback Beau Pribula for the rest of the season to an ankle injury. What the Tigers look like without Pribula remains to be seen, but their outlook is certainly a lot more bleak.
10. LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3)
Last Week: 10
Week 9 Result: 49-25 loss vs. Texas A&M
The Tigers hit rock bottom, or at least they hope they did, with a 24-point loss to Texas A&M at home in prime time. At the very least, the Brian Kelly error came to an end, and this is probably the most attractive job opening in a stacked cycle. However, this season is all but over.
11. Florida Gators (3-4, 2-2)
Last Week: 11
Week 9 Result: Bye
Like their rivals, the Gators also enjoyed a bye before the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville.
12. Auburn Tigers (4-4, 1-4)
Last Week: 14
Week 9 Result: 33-24 win at Arkansas
The Tigers finally broke their four-game losing streak with a comeback victory over Arkansas. For a team that has suffered multiple collapses this year, outscoring the Razorbacks 23-3 in the second half is a very welcome change of pace.
13. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4)
Last Week: 12
Week 9 Result: 45-38 loss vs. Texas
It's almost impressive that the Bulldogs managed to lose this game after leading by 10 points with just over four minutes left in regulation. Second-year head coach Jeff Lebby is still winless in SEC play, and this feels like a loss that a team doesn't come back from.
14. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5)
Last Week: 13
Week 9 Result: 29-22 loss vs. Alabama
The Gamecocks had the opportunity for a huge upset on their home field, but let it slip through their fingers in agonizing fashion. One has to question Shane Beamer's decision to kick an extra point when up by seven points in the second quarter, as if they had made the two-point conversion, they would've been up by two scores and probably won. Now, it's a long shot just to reach bowl eligibility.
15. Arkansas Razorbacks ( 2-6, 0-4)
Last Week; 15
Week 9 Result: 33-24 loss vs. Auburn
Another team that blew a sizable lead in the second half, but the Razorbacks weren't facing a ranked opponent, they were facing an Auburn team that had lost four-straight games coming in. Arkansas has now lost six games in a row and still hasn't beaten a Power Four opponent.
16. Kentucky Wildcats (2-5, 0-5)
Last Week: 16
Week 9 Result: 56-34 loss vs. Tennessee
The Wildcats' offense finally found some rhythm, but the defense was horrible against Tennessee. Still, Cutter Boley threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns on the night, which is something to feel good about.