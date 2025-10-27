Texas A&M’s Death Valley Takeover Could Flip LSU Tigers No. 1 Recruit
Texas A&M’s dominant 49-25 road victory at Death Valley did more than just instigate the firing of Brian Kelly.
It rippled through the recruiting world.
Multiple blue-chip recruits in attendance at Tiger Stadium watched firsthand as the Aggies dismantled LSU. To put the cherry on top, the 12th Man completely took over Death Valley as LSU fans gave up on their team, a sight that might be hard to ignore from a recruit’s standpoint.
Lamar Brown Reposts Texas A&M Tweet
Among the many recruits in attendance Saturday night was Lamar Brown, the No. 1 player in the 2026 cycle. With Kelly’s firing and A&M’s recent surge, speculation has begun to swirl around the Aggies chances at flipping the Baton Rouge local.
If you kept the TV on into the fourth quarter, you saw it. An empty Tiger Stadium overtaken by thousands of Aggie fans, their yells echoing through Death Valley.
One chant stood out above the rest: “We want Lamar”. Brown clearly took notice, reposting a video of the chant on X.
After Kelly’s dismissal, Brown also posted a message expressing gratitude for the coach, but his activity on social media has been anything but reassuring since committing to LSU. Just a day before the game, he tweeted, “Truly see the real love,” which only added fuel to the speculation.
It’s impossible to read too much into a few tweets, but it’s no secret LSU’s fanbase can turn toxic when things go south. And things certainly went south after the A&M game.
Lamar Brown’s Ties to College Station
Brown, a five-star defensive lineman, committed to LSU on July 10, 2025, after a heated recruiting battle that came down to the Tigers and the Aggies. Even after his commitment, Brown has maintained strong relationships with several A&M commits, including Brandon Arrington and Bryce Perry-Wright.
Additionally, if Brown ends up playing on either side of the line, it’s hard to overlook the dominance A&M has shown in the trenches this season.
The Aggies’ offensive line has allowed only five sacks in SEC play and hasn’t given up one in the last three games. On the other side, A&M’s defensive line leads the nation with 32 sacks.
With A&M’s momentum surging and LSU headed in the opposite direction, the fight for the nation’s top prospect is far from over. Expect this battle to rage on through early December as we inch closer to Early National Signing Day.
In the meantime, it will be interesting to monitor Brown’s X account and how Elko and his staff plan to keep the pressure on.