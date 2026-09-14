Texas A&M Has Already Answered Its Biggest Question From 2025

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off the program's biggest win of the 2026 season so far, taking down the Arizona State Sun Devils at home to move to 2-0 with conference play finally starting up for the year.

The strong start isn't a complete surprise, but it is a welcome one, as head coach Mike Elko needed to replace multiple key faces on both sides of the ball entering the year. Questions surrounded the program as to how well they could reload.

With two interceptions so far, the Aggies have nearly surpassed the total of three from last year, answering a major concern from the end of 2025. Now at 2-0. The program has proved they have talent again; they have answered that question, and now one other critical one as well.

Winning the Turnover Game

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko calls a time out during the first half against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, many of the question marks surrounding the new-look defense entering 2026 regarded the new personnel and whether the incoming talent could replace what was lost after the historic 2025 season in College Station.

However, the lingering concern for the defense was the secondary's lack of interceptions, finishing the 2025 season with just three, which was tied for the second-lowest mark in all of college football and the lowest number in the SEC.

Through two games this season, though, the Aggies have two interceptions, with both of them coming against the Sun Devils. Not only did the turnovers signal progressive change in the secondary, but because they also came against Power Four-level competition, it could be a preview of how the rest of the season could potentially play out.

Much of the success can be attributed to an experienced secondary, as well as a pass rush that, while still establishing some footing, has been causing havoc in the backfield. Pairing that success rate with a secondary that is capable of coming up with takeaways has made the Aggies' defense that much tougher for opposing teams.

While the interception rate has been a critical turnaround for the program, turnovers as a whole are already through the roof for Elko's defense. Along with the two interceptions, they have recovered four fumbles, giving a total of six this year through two games.

Comparatively, through 13 games last year, the defense only had 10 turnovers, three interceptions, and seven fumbles. While the turnover rate might slow down this season, it doesn't seem like it will go away, and that could make the defense this year even better than the 2025 one.

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