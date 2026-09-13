3 Overreactions After Texas A&M's Win vs. Arizona State

After cruising to a week one win, the Texas A&M Aggies still had questions to answer about the new-look roster for the 2026 season, featuring new faces all over the field on both sides of the ball.

With a matchup at home welcoming the Big 12's Arizona State Sun Devils into town, it gave another opportunity for head coach Mike Elko's squad to prove that this roster is built for another successful season, just like the historic 2025 season run.

The Aggies did just that, pulling away in the second half to get a critical 48-20 win over the Sun Devils. Here are three overreactions from the game and what they mean moving forward.

The Offense Will Be Bottom Half of the SEC

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The questions surrounding the Aggies' entering the 2026 season focused on the defense revamping with so many new faces surrounding the group, but there was still a lingering question about if the offense could take a step up from last season.

Much of that fell on quarterback Marcel Reed, who needed to take a step up this year but so far, his struggles that plagued him from last year, seems to be lingering once again. He had no help in the rushing game, but there were multiple throws that Reed should have hit, but failed to execute properly.

As the competition level ramps up, the offense needs to grow, or else it could be a repeat of last year.

Kicking is Now A Strength for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) kicks an extra point during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was no secret that the Aggies had struggles in the kicking game, which caused grave concern throughout the entire season. Elko turned to the transfer portal to fix that, bringing in David Olano from Illinois.

Since arriving in College Station, he has looked like the savior the program needed. That included a perfect two for two in field goal attempts, hitting from 39 and 22 yards, respectively. Olano also sank his extra points, proving to be the consistent player the program needed.

Terry Bussey Gives the Aggies' the Best WR Corps in the Conference

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All offseason, Terry Bussey was raved for being an elite prospect for the Aggies, and looking like a critical piece of the Aggies future. In the win over the Sun Devils, he proved why the hype surrounding him was real, finishing as the team leading receiver with 58 yards.

Fellow receivers Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver are a clear one-two punch, with Horton being a top redzone threat and Craver being the top option on the team.

As Bussey and Reed's connection grows, the trio of receivers will prove to be one of the best in the country.

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