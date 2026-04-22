Texas A&M Has Found Its Next Great Pass Rusher Out of the Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies head into the 2026 season losing one of the biggest pieces to their defense from a year ago. That key piece is defensive end Cashius Howell, who heads off for the NFL and will certainly hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last few years, the Aggies have done a great job in producing talented edge rushers, whether it be Howell in 2025 or the combination of Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart in 2024, both of whom went on to be drafted into the NFL.

And now, with a void left by the departure of Howell, the Aggies are in need of a pass rusher to step up into that vacant role, and Texas A&M might have found its answer out of the transfer portal.

Texas A&M Might Have the Next Great Aggie Edge Rusher on Its Hands

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore runs the ball past Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka. | David Banks-Imagn Images

In the offseason, the Aggies landed an edge rusher out of the transfer portal who will look to add to the growing list of transfers that have made the most out of their time in College Station. With that player being Northwestern transfer Anto Saka.

After a practice in early April, the edge rusher talked about what the Aggies are getting and what he brings to the table as a defensive force on the field, and what he adds off the field as well.

"They're getting an explosive pass rusher," Saka said. "Someone who can get home, juiced up, and a great teammate overall."

In the three seasons at Northwestern, in which Saka played, he saw time in 33 contests, recording 41 tackles (23 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. For his 2025 season, Saka earned an Earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

In an interview with TexAgs, Saka talked about what made him choose the Aggies to spend his final season of college football with.

"There's a lot more I feel like I can get out of my college career," Saka said. "And that's when I started looking at who could get me to that next level, who had had success that I'm looking for, and I found myself watching Texas A&M highlights. I was like, these dudes get off the rock, they get sacks, these dudes are disruptive, I want to be a part of that."

The Aggies will need a disruptive and a difference-maker on the edge if they wish to once again compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, as they did a year ago. And Saka could become exactly what Texas A&M's defense needs to be, a top unit in college football once again.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.