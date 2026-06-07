The Winning Formula and Fatal Flaws For the Aggies in Clash vs Razorbacks

Hopefully, by week five, Texas A&M will have a grasp on the returning and new players, coaching staff, and a sense of how Arkansas is entering into this rivalry game. Overall, the 2026 Southwest Classic looks like it will be an excellent matchup and showcase for talent on both ends.

After analyzing week five of Texas A&M's schedule, it's obvious that the game against Arkansas is nothing more than a classic mid-season trap. The Aggies must be on their A-game in order to take this one, because at this point, they should know that the Razorbacks will be on theirs.

It is time to break down what exactly is necessary for Texas A&M, and what it should avoid doing, to keep this rivalry trophy back home in College Station for another year.

Keeping the Streak Alive

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Texas A&M has won the last four Southwest Classic matchups, and it won't stop there. If the Aggies are looking to keep the streak alive for at least another season, they must decide right now what their focus is going to be heading into the season.

Mike Elko would probably tell you that defense wins championships, and last year, we saw what happens when the defense is not present for a rivalry like this one. The game ended in a high-scoring and unnecessarily tight score of 45-42, with Texas A&M just barely taking down its unranked foe. On the defensive side of the ball, the Maroon and White must get the edge rushers going, because the lesser amount of time KJ Jackson has to throw to Chris Marshall, the better.

Having elite edge rushers, like Anto Saka, opens up the possibility for error, especially for a young starting quarterback. Applying pressure could end up in a sack, or, sometimes even better, a miscalculated throw into an interception. By setting the tone on the defensive front, you can more easily secure the win for your team.

On the other side of that, there is one fatal flaw that the Aggie "Wrecking Crew" could fall victim to. Simply put, their brand-new defensive line could collapse with a lack of compatibility and, frankly, talent. No one has quite proven themselves like former Aggie Cashius Howell, and those are huge shoes to fill.

On the offensive side is where you'll find the Arkansas kryptonite, and his name is Rueben Owens II. Last season, he had a career game vs the Hogs, and the Fightin' Farmers must find a way to integrate him into the game plan as frequently as possible. Owens II must set the record straight very early on and identify himself as RB1. Arkansas, among other schools on the Texas A&M schedule, will not receive any intimidation factor if he can't.

The stage is set for an epic rematch of a timeless rivalry, and only time can possibly tell the outcome. Fresh and familiar faces alike, both teams can only hope that the other is ill-prepared, and for the Aggies, they must enter this game much more than "prepared."

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