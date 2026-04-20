Good, Bad & Ugly Of Texas A&M’s Maroon and White Spring Game

One of the most wonderful times of the year.

It’s when football returns to Kyle Field, even if it's for only one day.

In Texas A&M’s Maroon and White football game, the offense and defense looked solid, but have much to work on come fall when it counts the most.

The Aggies experienced many positives but also saw a few negatives that will be discussed in the weeks and months to come. Here’s what the good, bad, and ugly were like for Mike Elko & Co.

Good: Ball Movement On Offense

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) celebrate a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Any day the A&M offense can take the field and display the skill set it has is an opportunity not to be taken for granted. Although numerous athletes did not suit up for the spring game, a handful of stars did, including the quarterback, wide receivers, and running backs.

Under center for Team White was quarterback Marcel Reed, who did exactly what he needed to. He made the right reads, used his legs to show he still had terrific mobility, and slung the ball around to a couple of weapons that will be used heavily come the fall season.

Reed made the right handoffs to the running backs that showcased Jamarian Morrow and KJ Edwards and connected with one of his weapons that is expected to make a case to be the No. 1 wide receiver in the room in Mario Craver, who returned after a stellar season a year ago. Reed wrapped up the day going 7-for-13 with 80 yards, 64 of which went to Craver. There were also 75 yards totaled by Morrow off nine carries, so it was a simple but physical day in full pads.

Bad: Daymion Sanford Injury

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) tackles Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One reason some programs do not want to play a spring game is the risk of having to play their star players and then getting injured. Coaches have to be willing to take that risk. Sometimes it pays off. Other times it doesn’t. Unfortunately for Elko & Co., it did not go the way they hoped.

Right before the second half came to a close, there was a period of quietness that fell over Kyle Field as one of the faces of the defense went down, who had both Team Maroon and Team White huddled up and praying that Sanford would be okay.

During this span, both sides chose to gather and pray for the linebacker, who had been evaluated on the ground for several minutes. Within seconds, the stretcher from one of the tunnels rolled out to pick up Sanford, and all of the players chose to go to intermission rather than waiting around. It looked pretty severe, with no update yet, but it was a lower-leg injury that could keep him sidelined for a while. Sanford was coming off his best season in Aggieland with 25 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Ugly: Penalties

Off the bat, there were yellow flags flying, and that is never something a football program wants to see, but it is hard to avoid in the preseason, when mistakes are expected.

Throughout the game, there were several penalties, but only four of them were accepted. All four were in favor of Team White and hurt Team Maroon. Three of the four penalties were recorded as false starts, while the other was an illegal shift.

The false starts were charged to Marcus Garcia, Trovon Baugh, and Zaden Krempin, while the illegal shift was charged to Morrow. These things will be addressed and worked on as the coaching staff will not let it get out of hand.