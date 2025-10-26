Texas A&M Has LSU Fans Calling for Brian Kelly's Job
The Texas A&M Aggies knew that Saturday night's matchup against the LSU Tigers would be a challenge. Not only were they going into Tiger Stadium, where they haven't won since 1994, but they were also facing a desperate Tigers team after last week's loss to Vanderbilt dropped them to 5-2 on the season.
Despite that, the Aggies made it look easy in a 49-25 blowout win in prime time. They trailed 18-14 at halftime, but scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to turn the game into a laugher. The Aggies are now 8-0 for the first time since 1992, and once again proved themselves as a major national championship contender.
On the other hand, the Tigers - and especially controversial head coach Brian Kelly - find themselves facing a host of questions.
LSU Fans Chant 'Fire Kelly' During Texas A&M Blowout
During the third quarter of Saturday's game, during which the Aggies outscored the Tigers 28-0, LSU fans reportedly chanted "Fire Kelly." It wasn't just a few fans, either, as whole sections appeared to join in on the chant.
Kelly, who turned 64 on Saturday, shockingly left Notre Dame to become LSU's head coach after the 2021 season, with the Tigers clearly hoping he could bring them back to national championship contention. That hasn't been the case, though, as Kelly is 34-13 with the Tigers and 19-9 in conference play. Good records for sure, but not what a program like LSU expects.
This season has been especially troubling for Kelly, as the Tigers have now lost three of their past four games, and they have also lost every game against a Power Four team with a winning record. They looked like national championship contenders before the season, and especially after beating preseason No. 4 Clemson (which also turned out not to be good) on the road in Week 1, but have cratered over the past few games. Kelly is already a controversial figure due to his attitude, and the team's struggles are certainly not helping his case.
The problem LSU finds itself in, along with many other prominent college football teams, is that it would take a ton of money to move on from Kelly. If the school were to fire Kelly right now, it would cost a buyout of roughly $53.3 million, per LSU Tigers On SI. Even for a lucrative program like LSU, that's an exorbitant amount of money to pay, and that's not even factoring in what it would cost to bring in a new coach.
If LSU does decide to pony up the money, though, then Texas A&M can take credit for getting him fired.