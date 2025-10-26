Texas A&M Aggies Neck-and-Neck With LSU Tigers After First Half
A battle in Death Valley was promised, and a battle is what has occured through 30 minutes of action in Baton Rouge.
After said 30 minutes, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies find themselves down by less than a full score, 18-14 to their conference rivals, the No. 20 LSU Tigers.
The first quarter was just about all Maroon and White, but the Tigers came back in the second quarter to prove that Tiger Stadium is not an easy venue to play at for a road opponent.
Marcel Reed, 'Nuff Said
After forcing an LSU punt in their opening defensive drive, Texas A&M got off to an incredible start in their first offensive drive, a six-play, 68-yard drive that resulted in a 41-yard scamper from quarterback Marcel Reed, who dodged, dipped, dove, ducked, and dodged his way to a rushing touchdown.
The first quarter was then highlighted by a little dance from Marcel Reed in the pocket that allowed him to find a wide-open KC Concepcion in the end zone, right after LSU had scored on a five-yard touchdown of their own, the Aggies leading 14-7 after the first quarter.
The second quarter, however, is when the Tigers came alive, and began forcing mistakes out of the Aggies.
Early in the second quarter, as A&M punter Tyler White prepared to send the pigskin sky-high, Jhase Thomas swatted the ball down and forced it to roll out the back of the end zone, resulting in two points for the Tigers by way of a safety.
Later on in the quarter, an unnecessary roughness call on A&M defensive back Dezz Ricks on third down gave the Tigers a free first down, and the defense was then able to force back-to-back interceptions from Marcel Reed on back-to-back possessions, one in the end zone that AJ Haulcy read perfectly, and the second one a tipped ball that landed right into the hands of a waiting Harold Perkins Jr., both of which lead to a Harlem Berry rushing touchdown and a 30-yard field goal, respectively, to give the Tigers a small 18-14 lead at the end of the first half of play.
Marcel Reed has completed 10 of his 18 attempted passes for 172 yards, a touchdown, and the two interceptions, and the quarterback also leads the Maroon and White on the rushing with 58 yards on five rushing attempts and the massive touchdown that put the Aggies on the board in the first quarter.
KC Concepcion leads the receiving corps with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown, and Cashius Howell has been, well, Cashius Howell on defense, sacking Garrett Nussmeier twice.
The second half is set to get underway from Baton Rouge shortly.