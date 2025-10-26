Texas A&M Embarrasses LSU In Death Valley to Stay Undefeated
The Texas A&M Aggies matched up with a familiar foe when they traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face the LSU Tigers, this time with a lot on the line, entering with a seven-game winning streak and ranked as the number three team in the country.
While the game may have started like past contests, with the Aggies locked into a tight one with one of their newest rivals, the second half proved to be anything but that as they dominated the Tigers on their own home field.
Now the Aggies move to 8-0 with a bye next week before another potential top-25 matchup with the Missouri Tigers
First Half Scares
The Aggies, for the first time this season, found themselves trailing at halftime, down 18-14. Despite that, though, they outgained the Tigers 258 yards to 189, but two interceptions from quarterback Marcel Reed kept the Tigers around.
However, despite that, the Aggies' signal-caller was outstanding, running for a 41-yard touchdown to score the first points of the game. The Tigers would respond, who else but KC Conception, with a touchdown reception from Reed. After the Tigers would block a punt for a safety, it would be all them the rest of the way in the half, with a rushing touchdown and a field goal to secure their lead.
The defense was playing exceptionally, bouncing back from their performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks. They held the Tigers to zero for four on third down attempts and had two sacks in the half. Still, though, the Aggies would look to make adjustments after the half.
Second Half Domination
The second half was all Aggies, and all of them in a hurry, playing one of their most complete halves of the season as a team. They scored 35 points, with the entire team getting involved. Reed with a rushing touchdown, Conception with a punt return for a score, freshman Jamarion Morrow with a reception and rushing touchdown, and even tight end Nate Boerkircher with a rushing touchdown as a fullback.
More impressively, they did it while only throwing three passes, just imposing their will on the ground and finishing with 224 rushing yards. While Reed led the team in rushing yards with 108 for an average of 8.3, Rueben Owens continues to shine in the absence of Le'Veon Moss, finishing with 44 yards.
The defense turned up the heat after halftime as well, holding the Tigers to 89 yards and allowing just seven points, even playing so well that the Tigers would bench Garrett Nussmeier with less than four minutes to play. Perhaps more importantly for head coach Mike Elko, his team played with discipline, committing only three penalties on defense, solving a problem that had been plaguing them all season.
Now 8-0, the Aggies will get a much-needed bye week before traveling to Columbia, Missouri.