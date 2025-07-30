Texas A&M has 'Unbelievable Playmaker' in Transfer Kevin Concepcion
One of the biggest additions this offseason for the Texas A&M Aggies was the transfer of Kevin Concepcion from NC State. Texas A&M needed potential difference makers at receiver after last season's struggles in the passing game, and they hope Concepcion can be part of that solution.
The decision to go after Concepcion in the transfer portal dates back to Aggies head coach Mike Elko's time at Duke, where he played against the now Texas A&M receiver when he was at NC State.
"Unbelievable Playmaker"
"Yeah, what an unbelievable playmaker. You know, when we went up against him as a freshman, he was really doing it all. He was lining up as a slot. They were running a lot of like vertical go balls with him, and he was having a lot of success doing that," Elko said of his impressions of Concepcion from when he faced him at Duke. "Then they were bringing him into the backfield and handing him the ball as a running back. They were doing jet sweep stuff with him. He was really just a guy that they were trying to put in a position to impact the game as a true freshman, and that obviously stood out."
In that game versus Elko's Blue Devils, Concepcion led Duke in receiving yards and finished second in rushing. That is even while NC State lost to Duke 24-3, Concepcion finished with 63 yards and six receptions, while also rushing for 33 yards on four carries.
That game, along with what the Greensboro, North Carolina, native went on to do in his first two seasons of his college career, is what drew the Aggies to Concepcion. While he has yet to play in a game with Texas A&M, his Aggie teammates are already seeing why he was brought to College Station.
"He's a guy. He's a real dude. Real explosive," Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams said. "Real electric. ... He's a leader, on and off the field. A lot of the team has come around him and look up to him."
As the Wolfpack was riddled by inconsistent quarterback play, Concepcion totaled just 460 yards and six scores this past season.
His numbers decreased from his breakout freshman campaign that saw him win the ACC's Rookie of the Year award. After coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina, as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, he went on to record 839 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, while playing in 13 games.
He was named a member of the second-team All-ACC and looked destined for a productive college career in Raleigh.
While his time with NC State ended a bit prematurely, he is hoping to find a similar impact as his freshman season in College Station.
“He talks to me all the time and tells me, ‘If you throw it anywhere, I’m going to catch it,’” Marcel Reed said of Concepcion.