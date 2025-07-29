Texas A&M Fall Camp Critical For Marcel Reed
There’s plenty to be excited about as Texas A&M kicks off fall camp, but all eyes are locked on one player in particular: quarterback Marcel Reed and the strides he’s made as a passer.
Reed has already flashed the talent to be one of the SEC’s premier signal-callers. Now, with a revamped receiving corps featuring playmakers like KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, plus all five starting offensive linemen returning, the foundation is in place for a breakout season.
Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has now fully tailored the playbook to Reed’s strengths, and we will finally get to see it unleashed in less than a month.
Marcel Reed is “That Guy”
The redshirt sophomore has been “that guy” for nearly a year now. But really, Marcel Reed’s story began long before that, back in 2023, when he was thrown into the fire as a true freshman during the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State.
After Jayden Henderson went down, Reed was suddenly thrust into action amid a season full of quarterback injuries. Despite the moment, Reed was unfazed. His 361 passing yards and rushing touchdown kept the Aggies in the game and showed flashes of the dual-threat ability that would soon ignite College Station.
Fast forward to the 2024 season, and once again, Reed found himself under pressure. In Week 3, just minutes before kickoff in Gainesville, it was announced that Conner Weigman would miss the game against Florida. That left Reed with his first career start. Still, he remained composed, even at The Swamp. Reed delivered, throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, adding 83 rushing yards and a score on the ground, and leading A&M to a 33–20 win.
But that wasn’t the last time Reed stepped up when it mattered most.
Later that season, with Weigman back in the starting role, the Aggies found themselves down 17–7 to LSU in a clash of undefeated teams. With eight minutes left in the third quarter, Reed trotted into the field to replace Weigman. His first play? An eight-yard touchdown run to spark a comeback and the rest, as they say, is history.
Now, with the keys to the offense officially in his hands, Reed enters fall camp as the guy, and he couldn’t be more ready.
“It feels very good, just excited to get back out there,” Reed said when asked about entering fall camp as the unquestioned starter. “Fall camp is an exciting time. It might feel a little long, but we’re really looking forward to it because once the season starts, it flies by.”
After a season defined by injuries, Reed emphasized how much the opportunity means to him.
“Just grateful for the opportunity to play football for another year,” he said. “Grateful that a lot of our guys are healthy now, and that we’re heading into camp with a healthy offense and defense, hopefully we can get it rolling this year.”
With all the pieces in place and with training camp set to commence tomorrow, it’s only a matter of time before we get to witness Marcel Reed be that guy again on Saturdays.