Mike Elko Lands Another Massive Addition To Texas A&M's 2027 Recruiting Class

Texas A&M continues to skyrocket on the recruiting trail.

Already armed with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle and several other top recruits heavily interested in the program, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has been on an unparalleled run as of late.

That continued to be the case on Sunday afternoon, when Kingwood (Humble, TX) 5-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown committed to the Aggies. He picked Texas A&M over Texas, Florida, LSU and Tennessee, among many other top SEC destinations.

At the time of his commitment, Brown ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 3 player in the state of Texas and the No. 19 overall player in the nation per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Meanwhile, Rivals.com ranks Brown as the No. 15 player in the nation, the No. 3 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 3 player in Texas.

Like 247Sports, however, Texas A&M Aggies On SI projects Brown to eventually end up as a starting offensive tackle for the Maroon and White, rather than kicking inside to guard.

What Makes Kennedy Brown Special

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko calls a play during the first half against the Texas Longhorns | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Brown is an exceptional athlete for a high school left tackle, grading near the top of the class at his position in terms of length and athletic traits. He is also exceptionally strong and nimble for his 6-foot-4, 315-pound frame, and does well to combat even the speediest edge rushers he has faced at the high school level.

He is also positionally versatile, playing both left and right tackle thus far for Kingwood High School, and doing both at a high level.

But it doesn't stop there, Brown is also an elite member of the Kingwood track and field team, where, according to 247Sports, he posted a 50-foot-plus throw this past year.

Where Brown fits with Texas A&M

In terms of fit, Brown would come in as a member of the 2027 class alongside several other elite offensive linemen, including four-star tackles Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson, and should immediately become one of the program's top tackle options by the time he gets to campus in 2027.

He will have to compete with Scott, as well as Redshirt Freshman Lamont Rogers and sophomore Robert Bourdon, with Johnson looking to have more of a future inside than outside. That said, he has an excellent opportunity to start as a true freshman at right tackle opposite the former five-star Rogers.

Regardless, Brown will be a major factor in Texas A&M plans along the offensive front going forward for Elko and company.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.