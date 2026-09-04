Texas A&M Honors Legendary Coach R.C. Slocum With Statue at Kyle Field

R.C. Slocum received his statue for the 52 years of service he dedicated to the Texas A&M football program on Friday afternoon.

Slocum was a head coach, a defensive coordinator, a receivers coach, and a defensive ends coach throughout his career in College Station from the 1970s to the early aughts. Now, his presence will be felt every game day moving forward.

The statue sits on the north end of Kyle Field at Entry 5. Legendary TAMU defensive end Jacob Green told Slocum that nobody would've been there today at a state-of-the-art, industry-leading Kyle Field if not for the 81-year-old Louisiana native.

First look at the brand new statue of R.C. Slocum outside the North Side of Kyle Field: pic.twitter.com/HxCphg67yE — TexAgs (@TexAgs) September 4, 2026

R.C. Slocum Laid Groundwork of Current Texas A&M Football Program

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; A view of the field and the fireworks before the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the stadium has been open since 1905, Kyle Field expanded to over 100,000 spectators in 2014 after the Aggies' move to the SEC.

Slocum oversaw the program's most successful era throughout the 1990s. His tenure saw five double-digit-win seasons, including four in a row from 1991 to 1994.

R.C. Slocum with a number of his former players and coaches: pic.twitter.com/YEouZhlwlA — TexAgs (@TexAgs) September 4, 2026

Green is right. Slocum helped set the stage for the modern era of Texas A&M football and all of the robust NIL spending that has accompanied the past five years.

Texas A&M University President Susan Ballabina certainly believes Slocum's Aggies legacy is secure and his reach is immeasurable.

"Coach R.C. Slocum’s legacy at Texas A&M reaches far beyond the football field. His integrity, leadership and commitment to our student athletes have helped shape our university and strengthened our Aggie Spirit for generations," Ballabina said when the statue and dedication was announced.

The program has never effectively replaced him with someone who can sustain dominance over several years.

Mike Elko Must Aim to Emulate R.C. Slocum After a Strong Start

In year three, Mike Elko is at a fork in the road. Many TAMU coaches in recent history have started strong, but none came close to the stamina Slocum had in the seat. Slocum was a big winner for consecutive years. Not just one or two.

Is Elko's defense able to sustain a torrid pace after losing four players to the NFL draft? Slocum became the winningest coach of all time by consistently recruiting top talent and maintaining a strong coaching staff.

Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher couldn't keep the momentum up for long shortly after their hires. Elko got the Aggies into a 12-team CFP following the 2025 season, but Texas A&M barely made a dent when it got there.

He knows his tenure hasn't produced anything of note yet. Elko's defense was No. 1 in third down defense last year, but they were no "Wrecking Crew."

It's year three, though. Slocum comparisons are premature. It'll take many years of service, or a rapid ascension to the top, for Elko's legacy to be in the same ballpark.

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