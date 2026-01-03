Texas A&M Hosting Local Tight End for Visit This Weekend

The Texas A&M Aggies are trying to get their offense back on track for 2026, and a big part of that is reloading the tight end room for next season.

A&M is losing graduate starter Nate Boerkircher to the NFL draft as well as senior Amari Niblack. Both of those players were transfers, and the Aggies have started to look that way again for replacements. Additionally, Theo Melin Öhrström entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4 Boerkircher had 198 total receiving yards on 19 receptions along with three touchdowns. While the Aggies have a couple of other young tight ends on the roster, they would ideally want an upperclassman with much more experience. That is who they have visiting this weekend.

A Local Product

Texas A&M is reportedly hosting tight end Houston Thomas for a visit this weekend. The junior just recently transferred out from UTSA, and the Aggies might end up being a perfect fit for him.

Thomas has multiple connections to A&M, with the first being born and raised in College Station, Texas. He is also a personal family friend of head coach Mike Elko, as Thomas graduated from College Station High School with Elko’s son. This is looking like a pretty obvious add for the Aggies, given what they need at the tight end position.

While Boerkircher was a big target, Thomas is even bigger at 6-foot-5 and 245 lbs. He also offers a much higher ceiling as a receiver, with 34 receptions in each of the last two seasons. Thomas racked up 347 receiving yards last season along with two touchdowns. His redshirt sophomore year was even more impressive, with 470 yards and three touchdowns.

Overall, Thomas has 918 career receiving yards on 78 catches and five touchdowns. This would be a great addition for the Aggies’ passing attack. He can be a solid pass blocker as well. Thomas was also on the Mackey Award preseason watch list.

The 21-year-old was a special tight end at College Station High School and ended up being a three-star recruit. Thomas helped lead his team to a championship game and was named first-team all-district for his effort in his last season.

This would be a big addition for the Aggies, and given his connections, the chances could be high that the visit turns out fruitful.