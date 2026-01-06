Texas A&M Hosting Talented Big Ten Cornerback

Defense wins championships, and the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to add as much top-tier talent as they can to their defensive unit.

The Aggies already addressed their need at safety earlier with the signing of Tawfiq Byard from Colorado via the transfer portal, replacing former safety Bryce Anderson, who also transferred.

With senior cornerback Will Lee III declaring for the NFL Draft, A&M clearly has an opening at corner. This must be taken care of. The Aggies are currently expecting a visit from a young corner who could be a valuable asset to the team.

According to a report from On3, Michigan freshman cornerback Elijah Dotson, will be making a visit to College Station later this week from Jan. 8-9. He will also be visiting Missouri starting on Tuesday.

Michigan CB transfer Elijah Dotson plans to visit Texas A&M later this week.



He will be at Missouri starting tomorrow.



(VIP) https://t.co/BOd2Dk4DYr pic.twitter.com/UY8V5HcfgK — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 6, 2026

Another Add in the A&M Secondary?

Senior Elijah Dotson, 17, participates in a drill alongside his teammates during a team practice at the Belleville High School football field in Belleville on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his freshman season with the Wolverines, Dotson played in just seven games and recorded 11 total tackles and one interception. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound cornerback was a consensus four-star recruit ranked the second-best player in the state of Michigan for his class and the seventh-best safety in the country according to 247Sports.

Dotson was actually listed as an athlete from Belleville High School as he played in all three phases of the game with 1.653 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns on offense and special teams. Defensively, he added three interceptions, 66 tackles, and 11 pass breakups. Additionally, Dotson ran track and was a state champion in the 60-meter hurdles.

Being a Detroit, Michigan native, transferring from Ann Arbor is a surprising move, but one Texas A&M would like to take advantage of. Given his versatility, the Aggies could try to plug him in as a special teams returner or even on offense.

The 19-year-old can contribute as a nickel and be a corner that can come up and make tackles. Dotson clearly has immense talent, and it will be interesting to see where the Aggies deploy him if they do end up getting his commitment. He could choose A&M if the Aggies allow him to play more on special teams and even on offense as a receiver.

Dotson can also play safety given his ability to lay out big hits and play physically. This would be a big corner and give Texas A&M an advantage given how important size is in the SEC. The Aggies could address multiple needs with Dotson, and his visit will be important to watch.