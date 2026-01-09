Texas A&M in the NFL, Week 18: Myles Garrett Makes History

New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan held the NFL's single-season sack record for 20 years with 22.5 sacks before Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tied his record in 2021.

The record would stand for four more years before Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacked Joe Burrow in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals to bring his season total to a record-breaking 23, seemingly solidifying his case for a second career NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.

While Garrett was busy putting his name into the NFL record books, his fellow Aggies were also busy on the gridiron, some even gearing up for the playoffs in the final week of the season.

A&M Stars of Week 18

Here are some other highlights of Week 18 out of College Station:

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The third-year safety for the Jacksonville Jaguars secured his fifth interception of the year in a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, returning the pick 58 yards for a touchdown as the Jags secured their first division since the 2022 season, landing them a first round hosting of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers

In a divisional showdown between Tampa Bay and Carolina, Mike Evans played a quite role in the 16-14 win for the Bucs with two catches for 34 yards in a second fiddle role to tight end Cade Otton, who caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Scourton would record five tackles, including 0.5 sacks on Baker Mayfield in the game that even though Carolina lost, they still secured the division title after the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons to give the Panthers the tiebreaker in the division.

Von Miller, Washington Commanders

This old dog doesn't need to learn any new tricks, and his performance in Washington's 24-17 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles showed that, securing two tackles and a sack on Jalen Hurts, allowing last year's NFC Championship runners-up to end the regular season on a high note, despite finishing with a 5-12 record.

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

The Detroit head coach may not have wrapped up season number five with as successful of a record as season number four, or a postseason berth for that matter, but he was still able to knock off the division champion Chicago Bears in a 19-16 win.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 331 yards and a touchdown, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 11 passes for 139 yards to give the Lions a 9-8 record to close up shop on the 2025 season.