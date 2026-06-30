Texas A&M is Already Meeting Expectations for New CB Rickey Gibson III

The Texas A&M Aggies will head into the 2026 season with plenty of excitement and lofty expectations from both Texas A&M fans and national analysts after a successful 2025 season, which saw a big step in the Aggies' program and in head coach Mike Elko's second season.

Looking to build on that success and continue the program's momentum, Elko stayed busy in the transfer portal over the offseason, adding players who will be expected to make an immediate impact in their first season in College Station.

And he did just that, adding some of the top available players in the transfer portal for what could be a crucial third season in the Elko era in Aggieland. Now with both winter conditioning and spring practice in the books and ongoing summer workouts, one of those incoming transfers is already seeing a positive return on his decision to transfer to Texas A&M.

Rickey Gibson III Is Fitting Seamlessly into the Texas A&M Program

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) and Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) defend Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook (2). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking with TexAgs recently, cornerback Rickey Gibson III spoke highly of his first few months in the Texas A&M program and how he has already developed in his short time in College Station.

"I'm getting exactly what I wanted of the program and exactly what I need from my coaches," Gibson III said, per TexAgs.

Gibson III was one of Texas A&M's top additions out of the transfer portal, as he committed to the Aggies back in January after spending three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. In his three years in Knoxville, the cornerback recorded 42 total tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 26 games played with the Volunteers.

The cornerback's 2025 season was hindered after suffering a season-ending injury in the Volunteers' season opener. However, in Gibson III's last full and healthy season in 2024, he was trending toward becoming one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC, tallying 32 tackles (25 solo), two tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Now Gibson III looks to get back to that form he found as a sophomore and help out the Aggies' secondary, which is losing one of its top contributors in cornerback Will Lee III to the NFL. The cornerback joins a Texas A&M unit anchored by the returns of safety Bryce Anderson and cornerback Dezz Ricks.

The work that Gibson III has put into the program in his short time in College Station hasn't gone unnoticed by the Texas A&M coaching staff. The cornerback showed out during spring practice and drew praise from new Aggies defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill.

"I think he can do anything from what I've seen in workouts," Hemphill said. "He moves fluidly. He's a man player, but I think he'll have no problem playing zone. So far, everything I've seen, I've been very impressed with him."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.