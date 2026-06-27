Texas A&M's 4 Highest-Rated Players in EA Sports College Football 27

In an article written almost an entire month ago, we took our best guesses at what the EA College Football 27 overall ratings would look like for several key players, as well as Texas A&M itself. Today, EA has released the overall ratings for every single roster ahead of its early release, and there are a few that may shock you.

It seems as though we were just off on the top four players, as Rueben Owens II fell to an 87 overall, and Marcel Reed just made the top five after being boosted one overall to an 88. Still, several players have standout ratings.

With that being said, here are the top four overall Aggies in the new EA College Football 27 game, as well as the team's overall rating given to Texas A&M entering the 2026 season.

Anto Saka [88]

Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The newest Aggie out of the top four, Anto Saka, was destined to be a high overall, but who could've expected he would be rated an 88 while transferring out of Northwestern University? Though he technically has the same overall rating as Reed, his individual ratings give him a slight edge when comparing the two.

This comes as a surprise merely because he was rated an 83 overall in the previous game, which is a huge jump. Still, his 2026 campaign must have given him enough credit to receive a five-point overall boost in his first year at Texas A&M.

Marcus Ratcliffe [89]

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) gestures after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

This guy was not on our top five list, or even our top 10 list, and we think many who anticipated the release of the ratings would feel the same way. This is not because of his performance on the field, but simply because it's hard to recall the last time we've seen someone jump 11 points in overall ratings over the span of one year.

Marcus Ratcliffe had a good season in 2026, but was it good enough to bring him from a 78 to an 89 overall just like that? We guess that can only be answered based on his production in the upcoming 2026 season, but for now, you may want to pick him up in franchise mode.

Dalton Brooks [89]

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) runs a route during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

We predicted Dalton Brooks would be in the top four, but clearly underestimated his performance last season. In our prediction, we had him at fourth place with a solid 88 overall, but he made his way into the second-place slot with an 89 overall, the highest of anyone on the Texas A&M defense.

Dalton Brooks will be one guy that fans playing as Texas A&M will "user," meaning they will pick him to be the main defender that they play with manually. His individual ratings grant a lot of room to make plays on the field and lead the defense to multiple stops.

Mario Craver [91]

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) reacts prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Once again, we have underrated the EA Sports committee with their generosity in overall ratings, as Mario Craver takes down the number one spot on the roster with a 91 overall. In our predictions, we did have him climb in ratings, but just to an 89, placing him second overall on our list behind Reed.

Craver is exactly the player that you want on your "Ultimate Team," with elite speed and acceleration ratings. If you are playing with your friend and want a wide receiver that will simply get open, choose Texas A&M as your team, and you'll find that Craver won't be your only shooting star on the roster.

Texas A&M [86]

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko high-fives players as they exit the field during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

You would think that making the College Football Playoffs and having the fourth-best recruiting class in the country would grant you a top 10 team overall rating, well think again. It seems that even video games are underestimating Texas A&M in 2026, giving the Aggies an 86 overall, which places them 14th on the list.

For the record, we shot to the moon with our prediction, but an 86 overall is far too low. Especially given the standings of some of the teams in front of Texas A&M, like Texas, LSU, Texas Tech, and BYU. For now, it looks like Texas A&M is better than every single one of those teams, but maybe EA Sports knows something that we don't.

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