"Do Something About It": Marcel Reed Sets Championship Expectations for Texas A&M

In a recent interview with On3, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed talked about his plans to take a championship trophy home to College Station. At this point, college football fans have heard this same story a thousand times from thousands of quarterbacks across the country, but this one feels a bit different.

The difference is that the Aggies are close, and they have been close for a couple of years now. If you can imagine, that has driven not just Reed but his entire team up a wall, because no competitor can stand to be that close to an opportunity for a conference or national title.

From Reed's testimony of the last two seasons in Aggieland, he is fed up with just barely missing the SEC championship or being just out of reach of a national championship. Just last year, the Maroon and White received their first-ever playoff berth in program history, and still couldn't get the job done on the biggest stage in college football.

"One Game Away"

Texas A&M Aggies medical staff attends to quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

When reflecting on what a championship would mean to his team in 2026, Reed talked about not forgetting the failures of last season.

"We’ve been one game away from the SEC Championship two years in a row, so we should let that sink in and do something about it," Reed said.

Reed isn't merely hopeful, but demanding of an opportunity to play for an SEC title, as if it were the bare minimum. When your quarterback is so fed up with team success being just out of reach that he publicly rallies not only his squad but the 12th Man fansbase to "do something about it," you can expect a season of full effort from start to finish.

The next step for Texas A&M; turn these words into reality. Reed must focus on how he can lead his team best by continuing to provide leadership over the returning and new players. He and his head coach, Mike Elko, have already spoken about working on his consistency first and foremost over the offseason, in order to best set up the Fightin' Farmers for success.

The 12th Man can expect its Aggies to go to work now, in order to reap the benefits in the winter. That is the end goal, and the goal that Reed feels is the only one acceptable to have a truly successful season.

Only time will tell if Texas A&M breaks the curse and finally brings home a championship for the new generation of Aggie fans.

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