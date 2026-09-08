Texas A&M is Bringing Back Special Tradition for Arizona State Game

After dismantling Missouri State in its season opener, Texas A&M football now turns its attention to a high-stakes, out-of-conference matchup against Arizona State. The two schools have not played each other in over 10 years, and a victory for either could be a signature win down the line toward the College Football Playoff.

But, of course, some moments are much bigger than the game of football and impact every sports fan in their own way. For the Aggies and those in Kyle Field on Sep. 12, it will be one of those instances, as the stands will be adorned in red, white and blue in solidarity with those who lost their lives 25 years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and to commemorate America's 250th birthday.

With honor, respect, and tradition, and against the Sun Devils, those A&M faithful will join together to ensure the memory of those lost never disappears. Let's take a look at what this special statement has meant over the years for the Maroon and White.

Standing for America

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; A view of the Home of the 12th Man sign during the fourth quarter of the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With its military roots and strong student body from the Corps of Cadets, it's no shock to see patriotism come alive in College Station. Multiple Medal of Honor recipients and armed forces personal everywhere, the Aggies have been a part of the growing United States' military force since its foundation in 1876.

Therefore, when America went under attack in 2001, a small group of students banded together to quickly create a fundraiser of "Standing for America" t-shirts to be sold for A&M's game versus Oklahoma State on Sep. 22. The campaign was a success, and the students color-coordinated Kyle Field in red, white and blue to raise over 180,000 dollars in relief funds for New York police and fire departments by selling 70,000 shirts in 10 days.

In 2021, the Aggies kept the tradition going to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies, and again donated the proceeds to help honor the victims lost that day. Now in 2026, A&M has done it yet again.

This time, the school will be celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States, and will stand to honor the sacrifices made through two and a half centuries of hardship, perseverance, and determination to keep making the country great.

The money raised from the T-shirt sales will help A&M maintain and expand its Hall of Honor inside the Memorial Student Center, which recognizes Aggies who have earned the nation's highest military honors, including the aforementioned Medal of Honor recipients.

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