Texas A&M Is Getting Healthier at Exactly the Right Time

The Texas A&M Aggies are in win-out mode for the rest of the season after starting out SEC play with two losses.

Barring something that the College Football Playoff has never seen, a three-loss record simply won't cut it if the Aggies want to earn a spot in the 12-team bracket.

Fortunately, Texas A&M completed the first of many steps toward bouncing back from its poor start by handling Arkansas in a 34-7 win on Saturday night.

Now, the cards are continuing to fall in the Aggies' favor from an injury perspective, as the team is getting healthier at the right time before heading into an important stretch of the 2026 schedule.

Texas A&M Recently Got Multiple Offensive Players Back From Injury

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies are continuing to welcome back wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman and running back Jamarion Morrow after both dealt with injuries the past few weeks. Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver was also active after being a game-time decision, signaling he's moving further away from his left ankle injury headed into Saturday's road matchup against No. 14 Missouri.

Bethel-Roman finished with three catches for 19 yards in the win over Arkansas while Morrow was active but didn't end up playing.

Now with another week to heal up, their contributions on offense could help the Aggies tremendously against a Tigers team that they beat easily last year in Columbia. Bethel-Roman was a notable part of this, as he had two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.

If Texas A&M can come away with an upset win over Missouri while also keeping everyone relatively healthy, it gives the Aggies a chance to head into Tuscaloosa against a talented Alabama team on Oct. 24 at nearly full strength.

The non-conference matchup with The Citadel a week prior will likely allow Texas A&M to rest multiple starters in the second half, hopefully meaning the Aggies will avoid any further injuries. College football fans have criticized SEC teams for scheduling FCS opponents later in the season, but this setup could help Texas A&M gather itself on all fronts before a make-or-break portion of its 2026 slate.

Time will tell if the increased health on offense against a Missouri team that's coming off a dominant win over Florida, but Texas A&M will need every bit of good news it can get as it stares down the possibility of having its College Football Playoff chances come to an end before November.

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