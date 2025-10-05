All Aggies

Texas A&M Reaches Top 5 In AP Poll For First Time Since 2021

For the first time in four years, the Maroon and White are a top five team.

Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and teammates celebrate after the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After shaking off a slow start and riding a productive second half to victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies are now the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies.

The Associated Press gave the Aggies a one-spot promotion in the weekly Top 25 ranks, overtaking the Oklahoma Sooners, who shut out Kent State by a score of 44-0 yesterday, for their first top five spot in the list since the 2021 season, while Jimbo Fisher was still at the helm.

With the electric offense and intimidating defense that has been featured in the 2025 season, it was only a matter of time until the Aggies reached this point.

The Aggies have been absolutely stellar in their second season under head coach Mike Elko, securing the big win against Notre Dame in South Bend that proved their worth in the college football world outside the realm of the Southeastern Conference.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After only putting up seven points in the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the A&M put the game away gradually as the second half wore on, and the defense wasn't letting the State offense budge on the field, aside from a 44-yard touchdown later in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion climbed the ladder for a two-yard score late in the third quarter, his second score of the game, as quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver would each take seven-yard rushes into the end zone to give the Aggies their fifth straight win to start the 2025 season, and second conference win.

After losing to the Florida Gators, the previous No. 9 Texas Longhorns were given the boot from the weekly list, as was No. 7 Penn State after their loss to a previously winless UCLA Bruins team.

The Ohio State Buckeyes still remain the nation's top team, and the Miami Hurricanes switched the No. 2 and No. 3 spots with the Oregon Ducks after the former defeated the Florida State Seminoles.

Here is the updated AP Top 25 for Week 7:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Miami Hurricanes

3) Oregon Ducks

4) Ole Miss Rebels

5) Texas A&M Aggies

6) Oklahoma Sooners

7) Indiana Hoosiers

8) Alabama Crimson Tide

9) Texas Tech Red Raiders

10) Georgia Bulldogs

11) LSU Tigers

12) Tennessee Volunteers

13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

14) Missouri Tigers

15) Michigan Wolverines

16) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

17) Illinois Fighting Illini

18) BYU Cougars

19) Virginia Cavaliers

20) Vanderbilt Commodores

21) Arizona State Sun Devils

22) Iowa State Cyclones

23) Memphis Tigers

24) South Florida Bulls

25) Florida State Seminoles

