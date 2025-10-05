Texas A&M Reaches Top 5 In AP Poll For First Time Since 2021
After shaking off a slow start and riding a productive second half to victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies are now the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies.
The Associated Press gave the Aggies a one-spot promotion in the weekly Top 25 ranks, overtaking the Oklahoma Sooners, who shut out Kent State by a score of 44-0 yesterday, for their first top five spot in the list since the 2021 season, while Jimbo Fisher was still at the helm.
With the electric offense and intimidating defense that has been featured in the 2025 season, it was only a matter of time until the Aggies reached this point.
Texas 5&0
The Aggies have been absolutely stellar in their second season under head coach Mike Elko, securing the big win against Notre Dame in South Bend that proved their worth in the college football world outside the realm of the Southeastern Conference.
After only putting up seven points in the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the A&M put the game away gradually as the second half wore on, and the defense wasn't letting the State offense budge on the field, aside from a 44-yard touchdown later in the fourth quarter.
Wide receiver KC Concepcion climbed the ladder for a two-yard score late in the third quarter, his second score of the game, as quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver would each take seven-yard rushes into the end zone to give the Aggies their fifth straight win to start the 2025 season, and second conference win.
After losing to the Florida Gators, the previous No. 9 Texas Longhorns were given the boot from the weekly list, as was No. 7 Penn State after their loss to a previously winless UCLA Bruins team.
The Ohio State Buckeyes still remain the nation's top team, and the Miami Hurricanes switched the No. 2 and No. 3 spots with the Oregon Ducks after the former defeated the Florida State Seminoles.
Here is the updated AP Top 25 for Week 7:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Miami Hurricanes
3) Oregon Ducks
4) Ole Miss Rebels
5) Texas A&M Aggies
6) Oklahoma Sooners
7) Indiana Hoosiers
8) Alabama Crimson Tide
9) Texas Tech Red Raiders
10) Georgia Bulldogs
11) LSU Tigers
12) Tennessee Volunteers
13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
14) Missouri Tigers
15) Michigan Wolverines
16) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
17) Illinois Fighting Illini
18) BYU Cougars
19) Virginia Cavaliers
20) Vanderbilt Commodores
21) Arizona State Sun Devils
22) Iowa State Cyclones
23) Memphis Tigers
24) South Florida Bulls
25) Florida State Seminoles