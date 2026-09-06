Texas A&M is Losing Another WR For the 2026 Season

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko announced after Saturday's 50-0 win over Missouri State that wide receiver Madden Williams will be out for the rest of the season with a lower-body injury.

Along with safety Tawfiq Byard, Williams didn't suit up for the season opener. It appears the injury occurred during a recent practice. He will undergo surgery.

"Unfortunately Madden Williams is gonna be out for the year. He had a lower-body deal and he's gonna have surgery," Elko said.

Madden Williams is Latest Loss at WR for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Williams' injury coming before the season opener even began, this means the Aggies lost three wide receivers for different reasons prior to the 2026 campaign officially getting underway.

At the start of fall camp, Texas A&M wide receiver Jonah Wilson was suddenly taken off the roster after just one year with the Aggies. He had transferred in from Houston last offseason.

Then, a little over a week before the season opener, Elko announced that wide receiver Jerome Myles would no longer be with the program due to personal reasons. A former five-star recruit, he missed his entire freshman season in 2025 due to injury and never appeared in a game with Texas A&M.

With Williams' injury, that's now three wideouts gone for Texas A&M to kick off the 2026 season.

Which Other Texas A&M WRs Will Step Up?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson (11) during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M will continue to lead on its three-headed attack of Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton and Ashton Bethel-Roman moving forward. In the grand scheme of the Aggies' 2026 goals, the loss of Williams

That said, his absence now opens up more opportunities for other players on the Texas A&M depth chart at wide receiver.

Fans at Kyle Field got an early glimpse of this will look like when true freshman Aaron Gregory caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Hart in the fourth quarter. Gregory has garnered some notable hype during fall camp and finished with two catches for 22 yards and the score in his college debut.

Kelshaun Johnson and TK Norman will also have less competition at wide receiver with Williams now out. Norman didn't record a catch against Missouri State but Johnson managed to finish with three catches for 25 yards.

The pecking order at wide receiver behind Texas A&M's top three names could work itself out over the next two games before the Aggies head into Baton Rouge to take on LSU.

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