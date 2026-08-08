Texas A&M WR No Longer on Fall Camp Roster

The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to make their way through fall camp ahead of what should be an exciting 2026 season.

However, a member of their wide receiver corps is no longer listed on the fall camp roster that was officially handed out to the media during Day 1 of practice.

Texas A&M wide receiver Jonah Wilson is not on the fall camp roster, as pointed out by Carter Karels of On3. Texas A&M linebacker Kelvion Riggins was also not listed, though he is still on the team's online roster.

Wilson is also not included on Texas A&M's updated online roster as of Friday evening. It appears as if he is no longer a member of the team, though fans will have to wait for an official word from head coach Mike Elko about whether or not this is the case.

Jonah Wilson Arrived to Texas A&M Last Offseason

Houston Cougars wide receiver Jonah Wilson (14) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A Houston native, Wilson spent two seasons with his hometown Cougars before transferring to Texas A&M last offseason in a portal class that also included wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver.

However, he did not appear in a game with Texas A&M last offseason.

During his time at Houston, Wilson appeared in 14 total games (five starts) while posting 11 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

He originally committed to the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 class as a four-star recruit but ended up decommitting and eventually chose to join the Cougars instead.

Where Texas A&M Goes From Here

Houston Cougars wide receiver Jonah Wilson (14) stiff arms Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi (44) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite transferring in from a Big 12 program last offseason, Wilson became a forgotten name in the Texas A&M wide receiver room with so much other emerging talent also present.

If Elko confirms that Wilson is no longer on the roster, nothing really changes for Texas A&M. He could have been a solid depth piece or special teams contributor but the Aggies simply have too much talent at the position this upcoming season to think that Wilson would have made any notable impact.

The Aggies will continue to work their way through fall camp with their current receiving corps, which features an elite trio of Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton and Ashton Bethel-Roman along with Terry Bussey, Madden Williams, TK Norman, Jerome Myles, Aaron Gregory and more.

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