Texas A&M WR Pulls Out Viral Celebration in Chicago Bears Debut
When Texas A&M’s Pro Day came around last March, wide receiver Jahdae Walker had no clue what his future would hold. Everything was trending in the direction that Walker would not be on an NFL roster come Week 1, but he was hungry.
“When we went in there to introduce ourselves, I said, ‘My name is Jahdae Walker. I play wide receiver and special teams,’” Walker said after his impressive Pro Day performance. “They all kind of chuckled.”
Walker displayed his twitchy quickness and head-turning agility during Pro Day, enticing the Chicago Bears to sign him after the draft. Fighting for a roster spot in his first NFL game, Walker recorded 41 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in his NFL debut.
Making the Case for Jahdae Walker
For a player who looked like he would be on the outside looking in once the regular season hit, Walker has been extremely impressive for the Bears. For some, Walker’s emergence could be quite the surprise. For Texas A&M fans who have watched him play the past four years, it should be expected.
Before signing with the Bears, Walker was a standout at Texas A&M. In his senior season with the Aggies, Walker started nine games and recorded 35 receptions for 590 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed his special teams skills when he blocked a punt against Texas, nearly turning the tide of the game. At the team banquet, he earned the Aggie Heart award, the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player.
With the Aggies, Walker became known for using a celebration called the “Jubi Slide.” After scoring, Walker would trot across the field in a way that would create an illusion that he was floating and pushing off of nothing but air. His celebration would help him become a fan-favorite in Aggieland. In Sunday’s game, Walker caught an over-the-shoulder touchdown pass from quarterback Case Keenum and wasted no time introducing Chicago to the Jubi Slide.
Walker is still relatively low on the Bears’ depth chart. Chicago has no shortage of pass catchers and has a ton of talent at the position. If Walker wants to make the squad come September, he will have to beat out at least five other wide receivers just to earn a third-string spot.
Walker will get a second chance to earn his keep when the Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills in their second of three preseason games on Aug. 17.